AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

AKERO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AKRO)
Akero Therapeutics : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:50 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health. The company’s lead product candidate, Efruxifermin (EFX), formerly known as AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.akerotx.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -68,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 896 M 896 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 84,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,29 $
Last Close Price 25,80 $
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Cheng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman
Jonathan Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. White CFO, EVP & Head-Corporate Development
Timothy Rolph Chief Scientific Officer
