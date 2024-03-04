Health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Shares of the Wuxi family of biotech and research companies, listed both in Shanghai and Hong Kong, rose sharply on receding worries about potential U.S. sanctions.

Akero Therapeutics rose after promising data on its treatment of a serious liver condition known as MASH. Shares of Akero were under pressure after Eli Lilly released trial results that seemed to cast doubt over the future of such products.

03-04-24 1758ET