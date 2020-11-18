REMINDER: Akers Biosciences Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD") and Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers") (NASDAQ: AKER) jointly announced a definitive merger agreement last week. The companies plan to hold a video conference for investors on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET to provide additional context on the integrated company, the clinical pipeline and drug development plan, and the commercial potential of the targeted indications.

About Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences is pursuing rapid development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in collaboration with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

MyMD is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF-α and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune diseases, including those currently treated with TNF-α blocking drugs, and aging and longevity. SUPERA-1R is a drug platform based on a novel (patent pending) synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that targets numerous key receptors including CB2 and opioid receptors and inhibits monoamine oxidase. SUPERA-1R is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, that includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as a drug. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.

