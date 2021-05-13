Akeso : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Akeso, Inc.

康 方 生 物 科 技（開 曼）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9926)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX

This announcement is made by Akeso, Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, the Company will be included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Index, with effect as of market close of May 27, 2021.

The Board believes that the Company's inclusion into such index of MSCI represents capital market's recognition of the Company's performance and value, which is expected to enhance the Company's reputation and increase the trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Company.