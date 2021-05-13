Akeso : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX
05/13/2021 | 03:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Akeso, Inc.
康 方 生 物 科 技（開 曼）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 9926)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX
This announcement is made by Akeso, Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, the Company will be included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Index, with effect as of market close of May 27, 2021.
The Board believes that the Company's inclusion into such index of MSCI represents capital market's recognition of the Company's performance and value, which is expected to enhance the Company's reputation and increase the trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Company.
- 1 -
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY
The Company is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new innovative antibody drugs that are affordable to patients worldwide. Since the Company's establishment, the Company has established an end-to-end comprehensive drug development platform (ACE Platform) and system, encompassing fully integrated drug discovery and development functions, including target validation, antibody drug discovery and development, CMC production process development, and GMP compliant scale production. The Company has also successfully developed a bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody technology). The Company currently has a pipeline of over 20 innovative drugs for the treatment of major diseases like tumors, autoimmune diseases, inflammation and metabolism diseases,
13 of which have entered clinical stage, including two first-in-classbi-specific antibody drugs (PD-1/CTLA-4 and PD-1/VEGF). The Company's vision is to become a global leading biopharmaceutical company through research and development of high efficacy and breakthrough new drugs that are first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.
DEFINITIONS AND GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS
CMC
chemistry, manufacturing, and controls processes in the development,
licensure, manufacturing, and ongoing marketing of pharmaceutical
products
CTLA-4
cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4, which downregulates T
cell immune response to cancer cells
GMP
the Good Manufacturing Practice, which comprise guidelines
and regulations from time to time issued pursuant to the Drug
Administration Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民
共和國藥品管理法》) as part of quality assurance
PD-1
programmed cell death protein 1, an immune checkpoint receptor
expressed on T-cells,B-cells and macrophages. The normal function
of PD-1 is to turn off the T-cell mediated immune response as part of
the process that discourages a healthy immune system from attacking
other pathogenic cells in the body. When PD-1 on the surface of
T-cells attaches to certain proteins on the surface of a normal cell or
cancer cell, T-cells will turn off its ability to kill the cell
- 2 -
VEGF
vascular endothelial growth factor, a family of cytokines critical for
the growth and development of cancer cells. There are three main
subtypes of VEGFs and VEGF receptors, including VEGFR-1,
VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3
By Order of the Board
Akeso, Inc.
Dr. XIA Yu
Chairwoman and executive director
Hong Kong, May 13, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. XIA Yu as chairwoman and executive director, Dr. LI Baiyong, Dr. WANG Zhongmin Maxwell and Mr. XIA Yu (Ph.D.) as executive directors, Mr. XIE Ronggang and Dr. ZHOU Yi as non-executive directors, and Dr. ZENG Junwen, Dr. XU Yan and Mr. TAN Bo as independent non-executive directors.