  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Akeso, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9926   KYG0146B1032

AKESO, INC.

(9926)
  Report
Akeso : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX

05/13/2021 | 03:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Akeso, Inc.

康 方 生 物 科 技（開 曼）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9926)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION IN THE MSCI CHINA INDEX

This announcement is made by Akeso, Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, the Company will be included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Index, with effect as of market close of May 27, 2021.

The Board believes that the Company's inclusion into such index of MSCI represents capital market's recognition of the Company's performance and value, which is expected to enhance the Company's reputation and increase the trading liquidity of the Company, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Company.

- 1 -

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new innovative antibody drugs that are affordable to patients worldwide. Since the Company's establishment, the Company has established an end-to-end comprehensive drug development platform (ACE Platform) and system, encompassing fully integrated drug discovery and development functions, including target validation, antibody drug discovery and development, CMC production process development, and GMP compliant scale production. The Company has also successfully developed a bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody technology). The Company currently has a pipeline of over 20 innovative drugs for the treatment of major diseases like tumors, autoimmune diseases, inflammation and metabolism diseases,

13 of which have entered clinical stage, including two first-in-classbi-specific antibody drugs (PD-1/CTLA-4 and PD-1/VEGF). The Company's vision is to become a global leading biopharmaceutical company through research and development of high efficacy and breakthrough new drugs that are first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.

DEFINITIONS AND GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS

CMC

chemistry, manufacturing, and controls processes in the development,

licensure, manufacturing, and ongoing marketing of pharmaceutical

products

CTLA-4

cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4, which downregulates T

cell immune response to cancer cells

GMP

the Good Manufacturing Practice, which comprise guidelines

and regulations from time to time issued pursuant to the Drug

Administration Law of the People's Republic of China (《中華人民

共和國藥品管理法》) as part of quality assurance

PD-1

programmed cell death protein 1, an immune checkpoint receptor

expressed on T-cells,B-cells and macrophages. The normal function

of PD-1 is to turn off the T-cell mediated immune response as part of

the process that discourages a healthy immune system from attacking

other pathogenic cells in the body. When PD-1 on the surface of

T-cells attaches to certain proteins on the surface of a normal cell or

cancer cell, T-cells will turn off its ability to kill the cell

- 2 -

VEGF

vascular endothelial growth factor, a family of cytokines critical for

the growth and development of cancer cells. There are three main

subtypes of VEGFs and VEGF receptors, including VEGFR-1,

VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3

By Order of the Board

Akeso, Inc.

Dr. XIA Yu

Chairwoman and executive director

Hong Kong, May 13, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. XIA Yu as chairwoman and executive director, Dr. LI Baiyong, Dr. WANG Zhongmin Maxwell and Mr. XIA Yu (Ph.D.) as executive directors, Mr. XIE Ronggang and Dr. ZHOU Yi as non-executive directors, and Dr. ZENG Junwen, Dr. XU Yan and Mr. TAN Bo as independent non-executive directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Akeso Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16,3 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net income 2020 -815 M -126 M -126 M
Net cash 2020 1 811 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 276 M 5 307 M 5 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 992x
EV / Sales 2021 62,8x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart AKESO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akeso, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKESO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,93 CNY
Last Close Price 41,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Xia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Jie Xi Chief Financial Officer
Baiyong Li Executive Director, Chief Scientific Officer & SVP
Jun Wen Zeng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKESO, INC.30.13%5 307
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.38%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.70%56 770
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.01%55 138
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.74%51 901
BIONTECH SE128.32%47 826