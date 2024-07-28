427,200 Equity Shares of Akiko Global Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024.

427,200 Equity Shares of Akiko Global Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 28-JUN-2024 to 28-JUL-2024.



Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20% of the post issue capital held by our Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution (?Promoter?s Contribution?) and shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity shares issued pursuant to this Issue. The lock in of Promoter?s Contribution would be created as per applicable law and procedure and details of the same shall also be provided to the Stock Exchange before listing of the Equity Shares.



Our Promoters have given written consent to include 21,53,920 Equity Shares held by them and subscribed and held by them as part of Promoter?s Contribution constituting 20.00 % of the post issue Equity Shares of our Company. Further, they have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoter?s contribution, for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the Issue.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.