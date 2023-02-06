Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akili, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKLI   US00974B1070

AKILI, INC.

(AKLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-02
1.920 USD   +17.07%
07:03aAkili To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On Tuesday, March 7 At 4 : 30 p.m. ET
BU
02/02Akili to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
01/27A Major New Exhibition in Nairobi Reveals the History of East African Art Traditions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akili to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

02/06/2023 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation will be available at www.akiliinteractive.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the event.

To access the call, dial 877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 201-689-8029 (international) and reference “Akili Q4 2022 Earnings.” International toll-free numbers are available here.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AKILI, INC.
07:03aAkili To Host Fourth Quarter And Ful : 30 p.m. ET
BU
02/02Akili to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
BU
01/27A Major New Exhibition in Nairobi Reveals the History of East African Art Traditions
AQ
01/25Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Akili to $3 From $2, Maintains Equal-Weight Rati..
MT
01/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Trim Early Declines
MT
01/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping in Recent Trading
MT
01/12Akili Cuts Workforce by 30% to Reduce Costs
MT
01/12Akili, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
01/09Akili to Champion Digital Therapeutics in Conjunction with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe..
AQ
01/06Akili to Champion Digital Therapeutics in Conjunction with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKILI, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,32 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2022 70,2x
EV / Sales 2023 28,0x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart AKILI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akili, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKILI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,92 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Edward Martucci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Franklin President & Chief Operating Officer
Santosh Shanbhag Chief Financial Officer
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Carl Gottlieb Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKILI, INC.71.43%150
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.73%231 606
DANAHER CORPORATION1.67%196 532
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.02%90 000
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.82%69 467
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.64%65 645