AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
02/04 05:52:58 am
24.1 EUR   --.--%
12:17aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Automated Guided Vehicle
PU
02/01AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 01 February 2021
PU
01/26AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Concept Development Future Interior
PU
AKKA Technologies : Automated Guided Vehicle

02/04/2021 | 06:17am EST
AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE

OPTIMIZATION AND AUTOMATION OF INTERNAL MATERIAL FLOW

Within logistics, you are faced with ever-increasing cost pressure and rising transport volumes. You are confronted with the requirement to increasingly automate your material flow and conveyor technology in order to meet the complexity. Manual work steps are a considerable cost factor in your logistics. To meet these challenges, the implementation of automated guided vehicles (AGV) in logistics is an optimal solution approach.

We offer you:

Neutral advice on technology, process and control

Suitable products for your complex requirements

A network of suppliers who can be involved in a project if required

ADDED VALUE

We are currently active for our customers in 30 countries and have national and international experience.

We are a reliable Partner from small businesses up to large corporations.

We offer access to specialists with proven logistics expertise.

We increase your responsiveness to changing market and customer requirements.

We design your process and information flows.

We reduce your costs, e.g. by optimizing the resource management.

Click or scan to learn more:

REFERENCES

Autonomous transport system for different areas such as:

AGV implementation and conveyor technology as a part of a smart picking project ("goods to person") at a well-known car manufacturer. Planning and implementation of a collaborative transport system for the transport of aircraft parts.

OUR SERVICE PORTFOLIO

Data-driven operational excellence, such as data mining methods to increase the efficiency of processes (a.o. the optimization of transport routes)

Interaction of the real and digital world, by the connection of produc­ tion machines as networked platforms and integrating digital twins.

Optimization of the logistics infrastructure, through "Track & Trace" solutions or real-time monitoring of orders and vehicles with remote support function

Engineering support for the implementation of AGVs for outdoor use to enable autonomous linking of production and storage facilities.

Integration of an automated conveyor system for optimal baggage delivery at airports.

The experience gained from hundreds of logistics processes with customers from a wide range of industries is the basis of our extensive expertise for optimal integrated processes. Together with our partner, we develop and implement individual, conclusive and complete logistical concepts for you from a single source. With our efficient technologies, we always focus on the optimal customer process and the principle of Poka Yoke as a zero-defect strategy.

Learn more and contact us today.

PICKING WITH AUTOMATIC BELT SUPPLY

Automatic delivery of the shopping carts

Automatic pickup of the empty baskets

©Safelog

Automatic

charging station

Gravity roller conveyors as buffer line min. 4 max. 8 set boxes in the forerun

Beamer shuttle for supermarket backside stocking

Sensor monitored

Poka Yoke shelves

AKKA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Flugfeld-Allee 12

Tel.: +49 7031 686-3000

D-71063 Sindelfingen

manufacturing@akka.eu

www.akka-technologies.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
