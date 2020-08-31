Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 31 08 2020

08/31/2020 | 11:50am EDT

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels

Company number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 31 August 2020 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from 24/08/2020 to 28/08/2020 included:

Transaction details per day

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest price

Highest price

Date

ISIN

shares

(EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

24/08/20

FR0004180537

1 200

19 284.00

16.07

15.86

16.26

25/08/20

FR0004180537

800

13 296.00

16.62

16.60

16.64

26/08/20

FR0004180537

1 711

28 248.61

16.51

16.28

16.72

27/08/20

FR0004180537

1 935

31 908.15

16.49

16.38

16.66

28/08/20

FR0004180537

1 614

26 243.64

16.26

16.14

16.40

Total :

7 260

118 980.40

16.388

15.86

16.72

  • During the same period, 6 795 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 24/08/2020 and 28/08/2020.
  • The position of the liquidity contract was 20 715 shares on 28/08/2020 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). With approximately 22 000 technology-passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Stéphanie Bia,

Markus Leutert

Group Director for Communications

Group Head of Communications

and Investor Relations

Tel.: +32(0) 4 96 26 27 55

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78

markus.leutert@akka.eu

stephanie.bia@akka.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 15:49:00 UTC

