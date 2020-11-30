AKKA Technologies : LAUNCHES THE UNIVERSAL E-KART

Brussels, 30 November 2020 - AKKA presented the E-Kart, its first prototype of an electric go-kart - boasting high performance matching that of X30 competition go-karts - earlier this month, on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet to the main players in international go-karting.

Towards a better consideration of environmental issues in motor sport

The E-Kart's electrification module was developed by engineers from AKKA Research, AKKA's in-house R&D and innovation centre. This project brings together the best expertise in automotive electrification and illustrates the Group's ambition to reduce the ecological footprint of existing infrastructures and vehicles through technology and innovation. This E-Kart prototype contributes to a better consideration of environmental issues in motor sports, notably by reducing noise emissions and polluting particles while delivering performance comparable to X30 competition thermal go-karts.