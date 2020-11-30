AKKA Technologies : LAUNCHES THE UNIVERSAL E-KART

Brussels, 30 November 2020- AKKA presented the E-Kart, its first prototype of an electric go-kart - boasting high performance matching that of X30 competition go-karts - earlier this month, on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet to the main players in international go-karting.
Towards a better consideration of environmental issues in motor sport
The E-Kart's electrification module was developed by engineers from AKKA Research, AKKA's in-house R&D and innovation centre. This project brings together the best expertise in automotive electrification and illustrates the Group's ambition to reduce the ecological footprint of existing infrastructures and vehicles through technology and innovation. This E-Kart prototype contributes to a better consideration of environmental issues in motor sports, notably by reducing noise emissions and polluting particles while delivering performance comparable to X30 competition thermal go-karts.
E-Kart test on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet
An electrification module that can be easily adapted to any thermal go-kart.
With E-Kart, AKKA starts with a standard chassis that does not require any modifications. In just two hours, the engineers at AKKA Research transform the thermal go-kart into an electric go-kart and vice versa. To overcome the problem of battery charging time, the electrification module is based on a battery swap. No charging infrastructure or investment is necessary for circuit owners.
This new E-Kart illustrates the expertise of AKKA Research engineers in the integration of high-voltage batteries and their mastery of the entire electric powertrain (motor, charger and inverter).
p.1/3
PRESS RELEASE
Performance comparable to the best thermal go-karts
This technology has already proven its performance on the track, where professional drivers acknowledged that the E-Kart is 5% faster in a straight line than an X30 thermal go-kart with equivalent hole times.
François Becamel, 2014 Go-Karting World Champion declared: "I was very impressed by the agility of the electricgo-kartand the power of the engine. A little surprised at the beginning, I quickly got into the game. It's very fun and powerful. I was really surprised by the acceleration, the speed in a straight line is incredible. Having driven in all categories, from mini to KZ, I would compare it to a SuperX30 in acceleration, and in the straights there we go much faster than the X30. "
From left to right, Jim Pla, AKKA ASP driver and François Becamel, 2014 IAME International Champion, on the Paul Ricard circuit
"I am very proud of our engineering teams who have managed to reconcile performance and decarbonisation of the go-kart. Our experts have been working on this project for a year and are looking forward to optimising the prototype by reducing the mass of the batteries and maximising energy recovery during braking in order to increase performance and autonomy. Our engineers continue to imagine the future of mobility with the aim of reducing its environmental impact," addedPierre Lion, Group director of AKKA Research.
About AKKA
AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).
Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.
p.2/3
PRESS RELEASE
Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.
AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537.
AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 17:00:01 UTC