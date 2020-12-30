Log in
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
AKKA Technologies : NICOLAS VALTILLE LEAVES AKKA

12/30/2020
30 December 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 30 December 2020 - AKKA announces today the departure of Nicholas Valtille, Managing director, for personal reasons effective 1 January 2021.

Nicolas Valtille began his career as CFO for a multimedia group. From 1997 to 2000, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of an Internet Start Up and led its IPO on the Paris stock exchange and its international development. Nicolas then joined the AKKA group in 2000 as Chief Financial Officer.

Within AKKA, Nicolas, alongside Mauro and Jean-Franck RICCI, led the development of the Group, in charge of the Group's support functions. Nathalie Buhnemann succeeds Nicolas Valtille in this role. Nathalie joined AKKA at the end of 2013 as Chief Financial Officer, after having accompanied the Group as an external consultant during the MBTech acquisition in 2012 and after having led audit, consulting and transaction (M&A) assignments at PWC for nearly 13 years. Nathalie Buhnemann has served as CFO of the AKKA Group since 2018 and had since been designated in Nicolas Valtille's succession plan.

Mauro Ricci, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the AKKA Group, said: "I would like to thank Nicolas very much for the role he has played by my side for 20 years in building up the AKKA Group. Nicolas has actively participated in structuring the Group's support functions and has thus made possible the Group's very strong growth over the last two decades. If Nicolas withdraws for personal reasons from his executive functions within the Group, I know that he remains a committed shareholder within the family Group. I am convinced that the transition process started two years ago will allow Nathalie to succeed in her new functions, as she is doing as the Group's CFO. Nathalie is relentlessly pursuing the transformation of our Group which will lead AKKA to restore its margin and then return to growth."

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Stephanie Bia

akka@fticonsulting.com

Group Communications &

Media Relations, France

Investor Relations Director

Emily Oliver / Léa Truchetto

Tel: +33(0) 6 47 85 98 78

Tel.: +33(0) 1 47 03 68 15

stephanie.bia@akka.eu

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
