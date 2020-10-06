Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 05 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:35am EDT

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels

Company number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 05 October 2020 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from

28-09-2020 to 02-10-2020 included:

Transaction details per day

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest price

Highest price

Date

ISIN

shares

(EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

28/09/20

FR0004180537

700

11 088.00

15.84

15.78

15.88

29/09/20

FR0004180537

3 550

56 800.00

16.00

15.82

16.20

30/09/20

FR0004180537

2 468

39 882.88

16.16

15.94

16.58

01/10/20

FR0004180537

6 500

104 585.00

16.09

15.86

16.56

02/10/20

FR0004180537

3 280

51 528.80

15.71

15.54

15.96

Total :

16 498

263 884.68

15.99

15.54

16.58

  • During the same period, 21 980 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 28-09- 2020 and 02-10-2020.
  • The position of the liquidity contract was 20 618 shares on 02-10-2020 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations

Stéphanie Bia,

Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
01:35aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 05 October 2020
PU
01:25aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Une augmentation de capital réservée
PU
01:01aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a 200M Reserve..
BU
12:16aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Reserved capital increase
PU
10/05AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthens its shareholders' equity through a 200m reserve..
PU
09/28AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 28 September 2020
PU
09/21AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 21 September 2020
PU
09/21AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 2020 hy report
PU
09/21AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Publication of the 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
09/21AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : 2020 half-yearly_financial_report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 671 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
Net income 2020 -71,7 M -84,5 M -84,5 M
Net Debt 2020 570 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,66x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 341 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 696
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
AKKA Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,63 €
Last Close Price 15,74 €
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Valtille Group CFO, Executive Director & Group MD
Nathalie Buhnemann Group Finance Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Franck Ricci Executive Director & Group Managing Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE-73.57%402
CINTAS CORPORATION25.02%35 363
TELEPERFORMANCE24.47%18 457
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.47%13 414
UNITED RENTALS18.55%13 336
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.82%12 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group