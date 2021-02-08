AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 08 February 2021

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES European Company Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels Company number: 0538.473.031 Register of Legal Persons - Brussels (called hereafter, the "Company") *** REGULATED INFORMATION *** NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK Brussels, 08 February 2021 at 5:45pm Liquidity program Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from 01-02-2021 to 05-02-2021 included: Transaction details per day Number of Total amount Average Lowest Highest Date ISIN shares (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) 01/02/21 FR0004180537 2 500 58 200 23.28 23.25 23.30 02/02/21 FR0004180537 03/02/21 FR0004180537 04/02/21 FR0004180537 05/02/21 FR0004180537 Total : 2 500 58 200 23.28 23.25 23.30 During the same period, 9 800 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 01-02-2021 and 05-02-2021. The position of the liquidity contract was 5 300 shares on 05-02-2021 after closing.

About AKKA AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019. Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector. AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech AKKA Contacts Investor Relations Stéphanie Bia, Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.