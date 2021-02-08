Log in
AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 08 February 2021

02/08/2021
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels

Company number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 08 February 2021 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from

01-02-2021 to 05-02-2021 included:

Transaction details per day

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

ISIN

shares

(EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

01/02/21

FR0004180537

2 500

58 200

23.28

23.25

23.30

02/02/21

FR0004180537

03/02/21

FR0004180537

04/02/21

FR0004180537

05/02/21

FR0004180537

Total :

2 500

58 200

23.28

23.25

23.30

During the same period, 9 800 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 01-02-2021 and 05-02-2021.

The position of the liquidity contract was 5 300 shares on 05-02-2021 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations

Stéphanie Bia,

Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu



Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
