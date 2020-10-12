AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 12 October 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
European Company
Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels
Company number: 0538.473.031
Register of Legal Persons - Brussels
(called hereafter, the "Company")
*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***
NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK
Brussels, 12 October 2020 at 5:45pm
Liquidity program
Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from
05-10-2020 to 09-10-2020 included:
Transaction details per day
|
|
|
Number of
|
Total amount
|
Average
|
Lowest price
|
Highest price
|
Date
|
ISIN
|
shares
|
(EUR)
|
price (EUR)
|
(EUR)
|
(EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/10/20
|
FR0004180537
|
6 632
|
106 112.00
|
16.00
|
15.72
|
16.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06/10/20
|
FR0004180537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07/10/20
|
FR0004180537
|
6 000
|
127 920.00
|
21.32
|
20.70
|
21.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08/10/20
|
FR0004180537
|
8 000
|
170 880.00
|
21.36
|
21.00
|
21.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09/10/20
|
FR0004180537
|
8 018
|
173 750.06
|
21.67
|
21.45
|
21.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total :
|
|
28 650
|
578 662.06
|
20.20
|
15.72
|
21.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
During the same period, 34 568 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 05-10- 2020 and 09-10-2020.
-
The position of the liquidity contract was 14 700 shares on 09-10-2020 after closing.
About AKKA
AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).
Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.
Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.
AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com
AKKA Contacts
Investor Relations
Stéphanie Bia,
Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu
