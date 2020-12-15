Log in
AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 14 December 2020

12/15/2020 | 01:15am EST
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels

Company number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 14 December 2020 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from

07-12-2020 to 11-12-2020 included:

Transaction details per day

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest price

Highest price

Date

ISIN

shares

(EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

07/12/20

FR0004180537

5 800

160 254.00

27.63

27.20

28.05

08/12/20

FR0004180537

5 600

148 120.00

26.45

25.85

26.85

09/12/20

FR0004180537

4 100

108 855.000

26.55

26.30

26.75

10/12/20

FR0004180537

3 000

77 280.00

25.76

25.25

26.25

11/12/20

FR0004180537

1 100

27 555.00

25.05

24.75

25.30

Total :

19 600

522 064.00

26.636

24.75

28.05

  • During the same period, 11600 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 07-12- 2020 and 11-12-2020.
  • The position of the liquidity contract was 8 000 shares on 11-12-2020 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations

Stéphanie Bia,

Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:14:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
