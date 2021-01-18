Log in
AKKA Technologies SE    AKA   FR0004180537

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
01/18 11:35:13 am
24.2 EUR   -1.22%
02:24pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 18 January 2021
PU
01/14AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Link&Speak
PU
01/14AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Link&View
PU
AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 18 January 2021

01/18/2021 | 02:24pm EST
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels

Company number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 18 January 2021 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorised by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from

11-01-2021to15-01-2021 included:

Transaction details per day

Number of

Total amount

Average

Lowest

Highest

Date

ISIN

shares

(EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

11/01/21

FR0004180537

2 050

51 660.00

25.20

24.65

25.75

12/01/21

FR0004180537

900

22 788.00

25.32

25.25

25.45

13/01/21

FR0004180537

4 000

98 760.00

24.69

24.55

25.10

14/01/21

FR0004180537

700

17 234.00

24.62

24.40

24.80

15/01/21

FR0004180537

3 479

84 678.86

24.34

24.00

24.65

Total :

11 129

275 120.86

24.72

24.00

25.75

During the same period, 7 629 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 11-01-2021 and 15-01-2021.

The position of the liquidity contract was 7 500 shares on 15-01-2021 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital solutions, engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT/IIOT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 22 000 technology- passionate employees and half a billion Euros digital platform, AKKA is dedicated to advancing the future of industry and supporting the digital transition of its clients. The Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA holds now 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - Segment A - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations

Stéphanie Bia,

Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78 stephanie.bia@akka.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:23:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
