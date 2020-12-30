Log in
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification I – 30 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 11:55am EST
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from FMR LLC.

This transparency notification, dated December 29, 2020, reports that the 2% threshold has been crossed downwards by FMR LLC, by way of a disposal of voting rights.

Content of the notification:

  • Reason for the notification: disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: FMR LLC, The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Walmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801, USA
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed : December 28, 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed : 2%
  • Denominator : 30,248,676
  • Notified details :

Voting rights [A]

Previous

After the

notification

Transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Détenteur

Linked to securities

Not linked to

Linked to securities

Not linked

securities

to securities

FMR LLC

0

0

0.00%

Fidelity Management & Research Company

607,908

527,908

1.75%

Total

607,908

527,908

1.75%

Equivalent financial instruments [B]

After the

transaction

# of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise

that may be

% of

Holder

acquired if the

voting

Settlement

instrument

date

period or date

instrument is

rights

exercised

Fidelity Management & Research Company

Stock loan

133,559

0.44%

Physical

(Right of Recall)

Total

133,559

0.44%

# of voting

% of

rights

voting

rights

Total [A]+[B]

661,467

2.19%

  • Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
