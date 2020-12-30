AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification I – 30 December 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number: 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from FMR LLC.

This transparency notification, dated December 29, 2020, reports that the 2% threshold has been crossed downwards by FMR LLC, by way of a disposal of voting rights.

Content of the notification:

Reason for the notification: disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: FMR LLC, The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Walmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed : December 28, 2020

Threshold that is crossed : 2%

Denominator : 30,248,676

Notified details :

Voting rights [A] Previous After the notification Transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Détenteur Linked to securities Not linked to Linked to securities Not linked securities to securities FMR LLC 0 0 0.00% Fidelity Management & Research Company 607,908 527,908 1.75% Total 607,908 527,908 1.75% Equivalent financial instruments [B] After the transaction # of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise that may be % of Holder acquired if the voting Settlement instrument date period or date instrument is rights exercised Fidelity Management & Research Company Stock loan 133,559 0.44% Physical (Right of Recall) Total 133,559 0.44% # of voting % of rights voting rights Total [A]+[B] 661,467 2.19%