AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification I – 30 December 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
European Company
Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles
Company Number: 0538.473.031
Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles
*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings
Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm
In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from FMR LLC.
This transparency notification, dated December 29, 2020, reports that the 2% threshold has been crossed downwards by FMR LLC, by way of a disposal of voting rights.
Content of the notification:
-
Reason for the notification: disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
-
Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
-
Persons subject to the notification requirement: FMR LLC, The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Walmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801, USA
-
Date on which the threshold is crossed : December 28, 2020
-
Threshold that is crossed : 2%
-
Denominator : 30,248,676
-
Notified details :
|
Voting rights [A]
|
Previous
|
After the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
# of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Détenteur
|
|
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked to
|
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
to securities
|
FMR LLC
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Fidelity Management & Research Company
|
607,908
|
|
|
527,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.75%
|
|
Total
|
607,908
|
|
|
527,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equivalent financial instruments [B]
|
After the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise
|
|
that may be
|
% of
|
|
Holder
|
|
acquired if the
|
voting
|
Settlement
|
instrument
|
date
|
period or date
|
|
instrument is
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised
|
|
|
Fidelity Management & Research Company
|
Stock loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
133,559
|
0.44%
|
Physical
|
(Right of Recall)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133,559
|
0.44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights
|
voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights
|
|
Total [A]+[B]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
661,467
|
2.19%
|
-
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.
