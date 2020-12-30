AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification II – 30 December 2020
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
European Company
Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles
Company Number : 0538.473.031
Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles
*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings
Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm
In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the concert action « Ricci family group ».
This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 55% threshold has been crossed downwards.
Content of the notification:
Reason for the notification: crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert, conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, passive crossing of a threshold and acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by : persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ricci Mauro, BMC Management and Investment SRL, Caloumat Invest SRL, Ideactive Events SARL, Campus Rocquencourt SAS, Ricci Jean-Franck, HR Management and Investment SRL, Valtille Nicolas, Valvest Management SRL, Esta Management SRL, Monnot Cécile, Ricci Benjamin, Ricci Charlotte, une personne physique (°)
Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2020
Threshold that is crossed: 55%
Dénominator: 39,137,565
Notified details:
Voting rights
Previous
After the
Notification
Transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to
Linked to Securities
Not linked
Securities
to
Securities
Ricci Mauro
4,966,126
4,566,126
11.67%
BMC Management and Investment SRL
7,174,346
7,618,789
19.47%
Caloumat Invest SRL
1
0.00%
Ideactive Events SARL
2,157,702
3,935,480
10.06%
Campus Rocquencourt SAS
105,135
105,135
0.27%
Subtotal Ricci Mauro
14,403,309
16,225,531
41.46%
Ricci Jean-Franck
1,877,643
1,877,643
4.80%
HR Management and Investment SRL
43,956
43,956
0.11%
Subtotal Ricci Jean-Franck
1,921,599
1,921,599
4.91%
Valtille Nicolas
417,891
417,891
1.07%
Valvest Management SRL
43,956
43,956
0.11%
Subtotal Valtille Nicolas
461,847
461,847
1.18%
A physical person (°)
31,570
31,570
0.08%
Esta Management SRL
54,945
54,945
0.17%
Subtotal
86,515
86,515
0.25%
Monnot Cécile
476,286
476,286
1.22%
Ricci Benjamin
264,875
464,875
1.19%
Ricci Charlotte
220,324
420,324
1.07%
Total
17,834,755
20,066,977
51.27%
Equivalent financial instruments
0
0
0
Total
17,834,755
20,066,977
51.27%
(°) : shareholder whose name is not mentioned because his/her shareholding is below 2% (art. 6, § 4 of the Law of May 2, 2007)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: BMC Management and Investment is owned 85% by Mauro Ricci. Caloumat Invest is owned 100% by Mauro Ricci. Ideactive Events SARL is owned 50% by Mauro Ricci and 50% by Jean-Franck Ricci, Mauro Ricci controls it. Campus Rocquencourt SAS is owned 100% by Valentine Finance SARL, which is owned 20% by Mauro Ricci, 20% by Jean-Franck Ricci, 20% by Nicolas Valtille and 40% by Ideactive Events SARL. HR Management and Investment SRL is owned 100% by Jean-Franck Ricci. Valvest Management SRL is owned 100% by Nicolas Valtille. Esta Management SRL is owned 100% by a physical person (°).
Additional Information: Cécile Monnot holds the usufruct of 213,716 shares of Benjamin Ricci and the usufruct of 213,716 shares of Charlotte Ricci. At the annual general meeting, Cécile Monnot can exercise/exercise the voting rights attached to the shares of which she owns the usufruct, while at the extraordinary general meeting, the bare owners can exercise the voting rights themselves according to the articles of association of the Company.
