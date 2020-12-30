Log in
AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification II – 30 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 11:55am EST
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number : 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the concert action « Ricci family group ».

This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 55% threshold has been crossed downwards.

Content of the notification:

  • Reason for the notification: crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert, conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, passive crossing of a threshold and acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by : persons acting in concert
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ricci Mauro, BMC Management and Investment SRL, Caloumat Invest SRL, Ideactive Events SARL, Campus Rocquencourt SAS, Ricci Jean-Franck, HR Management and Investment SRL, Valtille Nicolas, Valvest Management SRL, Esta Management SRL, Monnot Cécile, Ricci Benjamin, Ricci Charlotte, une personne physique (°)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 55%
  • Dénominator: 39,137,565
  • Notified details:

Voting rights

Previous

After the

Notification

Transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to

Linked to Securities

Not linked

Securities

to

Securities

Ricci Mauro

4,966,126

4,566,126

11.67%

BMC Management and Investment SRL

7,174,346

7,618,789

19.47%

Caloumat Invest SRL

1

0.00%

Ideactive Events SARL

2,157,702

3,935,480

10.06%

Campus Rocquencourt SAS

105,135

105,135

0.27%

Subtotal Ricci Mauro

14,403,309

16,225,531

41.46%

Ricci Jean-Franck

1,877,643

1,877,643

4.80%

HR Management and Investment SRL

43,956

43,956

0.11%

Subtotal Ricci Jean-Franck

1,921,599

1,921,599

4.91%

Valtille Nicolas

417,891

417,891

1.07%

Valvest Management SRL

43,956

43,956

0.11%

Subtotal Valtille Nicolas

461,847

461,847

1.18%

A physical person (°)

31,570

31,570

0.08%

Esta Management SRL

54,945

54,945

0.17%

Subtotal

86,515

86,515

0.25%

Monnot Cécile

476,286

476,286

1.22%

Ricci Benjamin

264,875

464,875

1.19%

Ricci Charlotte

220,324

420,324

1.07%

Total

17,834,755

20,066,977

51.27%

Equivalent financial instruments

0

0

0

Total

17,834,755

20,066,977

51.27%

(°) : shareholder whose name is not mentioned because his/her shareholding is below 2% (art. 6, § 4 of the Law of May 2, 2007)

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: BMC Management and Investment is owned 85% by Mauro Ricci. Caloumat Invest is owned 100% by Mauro Ricci. Ideactive Events SARL is owned 50% by Mauro Ricci and 50% by Jean-Franck Ricci, Mauro Ricci controls it. Campus Rocquencourt SAS is owned 100% by Valentine Finance SARL, which is owned 20% by Mauro Ricci, 20% by Jean-Franck Ricci, 20% by Nicolas Valtille and 40% by Ideactive Events SARL. HR Management and Investment SRL is owned 100% by Jean-Franck Ricci. Valvest Management SRL is owned 100% by Nicolas Valtille. Esta Management SRL is owned 100% by a physical person (°).
  • Additional Information: Cécile Monnot holds the usufruct of 213,716 shares of Benjamin Ricci and the usufruct of 213,716 shares of Charlotte Ricci. At the annual general meeting, Cécile Monnot can exercise/exercise the voting rights attached to the shares of which she owns the usufruct, while at the extraordinary general meeting, the bare owners can exercise the voting rights themselves according to the articles of association of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
