AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification II – 30 December 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number : 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the concert action « Ricci family group ».

This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 55% threshold has been crossed downwards.

Content of the notification:

Reason for the notification: crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert, conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, passive crossing of a threshold and acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by : persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ricci Mauro, BMC Management and Investment SRL, Caloumat Invest SRL, Ideactive Events SARL, Campus Rocquencourt SAS, Ricci Jean-Franck, HR Management and Investment SRL, Valtille Nicolas, Valvest Management SRL, Esta Management SRL, Monnot Cécile, Ricci Benjamin, Ricci Charlotte, une personne physique (°)

Threshold that is crossed: 55%

Dénominator: 39,137,565

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous After the Notification Transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to Linked to Securities Not linked Securities to Securities Ricci Mauro 4,966,126 4,566,126 11.67% BMC Management and Investment SRL 7,174,346 7,618,789 19.47% Caloumat Invest SRL 1 0.00% Ideactive Events SARL 2,157,702 3,935,480 10.06% Campus Rocquencourt SAS 105,135 105,135 0.27% Subtotal Ricci Mauro 14,403,309 16,225,531 41.46% Ricci Jean-Franck 1,877,643 1,877,643 4.80% HR Management and Investment SRL 43,956 43,956 0.11% Subtotal Ricci Jean-Franck 1,921,599 1,921,599 4.91% Valtille Nicolas 417,891 417,891 1.07% Valvest Management SRL 43,956 43,956 0.11% Subtotal Valtille Nicolas 461,847 461,847 1.18% A physical person (°) 31,570 31,570 0.08% Esta Management SRL 54,945 54,945 0.17% Subtotal 86,515 86,515 0.25% Monnot Cécile 476,286 476,286 1.22% Ricci Benjamin 264,875 464,875 1.19% Ricci Charlotte 220,324 420,324 1.07% Total 17,834,755 20,066,977 51.27% Equivalent financial instruments 0 0 0 Total 17,834,755 20,066,977 51.27%

(°) : shareholder whose name is not mentioned because his/her shareholding is below 2% (art. 6, § 4 of the Law of May 2, 2007)