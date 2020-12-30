Log in
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification III- 30 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 11:55am EST

12/30/2020 | 11:55am EST
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number : 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the "Groupe Frère".

This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 15% threshold has been crossed upwards.

Content of the notification:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Monsieur Gérald Frère, Madame Ségolène Gallienne, Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois,Frère-Bourgeois SA, Filux SA, Financière de la Sambre SA, Kermadec SA, Carpar SA, Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA, Swilux S.A.
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2020
  • Threshold that is crossed: 15%
  • Dénominator: 39,137,565
  • Notified details:

Voting rights

Previous

After the

Notification

Transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to

Linked to Securities

Not linked

Securities

to

Securities

Monsieur Gérald Frère

0

0.00%

Madame Ségolène Gallienne

0

0.00%

Stichting

Administratiekantoor

Frère-

0

0.00%

Bourgeois

Swilux SA

6,666,667

17.03%

Total

6,666,667

17.03%

Equivalent financial instruments

0

0

Total

6,666,667

17.03%

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :

GROUPE FRERE

24.12.2020

M. Gérald FRERE et Mme Ségolène GALLIENNE (1)

Structure de contrôle

STICHTING A.K. FRERE-BOURGEOIS (Nl)

99,18%

FRERE-BOURGEOIS SA

100%*

FILUX SA(Lux)

43,35%

54,50%

FINANCIERE DE LA SAMBRE SA

100%*

100%*

24,59%

KERMADEC SA (Lux)

71,35%

4,05%

INVESTOR SA

CARPAR SA

100%

21,32%

CARGEFIN SA (Lux)

73,70%

0,17%

COMPAGNIE NATIONALE A PORTEFEUILLE SA

100%*

SWILUX SA (Lux)

21,36 % (share capital)/17,3% voting rights

AKKA Technologies SE

NB: Companies whose nationality is not specified are Belgian and their head office is located at rue de la Blanche Borne 12 - B-6280 Gerpinnes.

(*) 100% means 100% less (at least) one share held by another Group company

  1. Pursuant to the articles of association of Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois (Rotterdam - Netherlands), these two persons exercise joint control over the voting rights attached to the certified securities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 16:54:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
