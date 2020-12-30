AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification III- 30 December 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company

Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles

Company Number : 0538.473.031

Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings

Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm

In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the "Groupe Frère".

This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 15% threshold has been crossed upwards.

Content of the notification:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Monsieur Gérald Frère, Madame Ségolène Gallienne, Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois,Frère-Bourgeois SA, Filux SA, Financière de la Sambre SA, Kermadec SA, Carpar SA, Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA, Swilux S.A.

Frère-Bourgeois,Frère-Bourgeois SA, Filux SA, Financière de la Sambre SA, Kermadec SA, Carpar SA, Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA, Swilux S.A. Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 15%

Dénominator: 39,137,565

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous After the Notification Transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to Linked to Securities Not linked Securities to Securities Monsieur Gérald Frère 0 0.00% Madame Ségolène Gallienne 0 0.00% Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère- 0 0.00% Bourgeois Swilux SA 6,666,667 17.03% Total 6,666,667 17.03% Equivalent financial instruments 0 0 Total 6,666,667 17.03%