AKKA Technologies : Transparency notification III- 30 December 2020

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
European Company
Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Bruxelles
Company Number : 0538.473.031
Register of Legal Persons - Bruxelles
*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings
Brussels, 30 December 2020, 5:45 pm
In accordance with Article 14 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, the Company publishes the transparency notification it received from the "Groupe Frère".
This transparency notification, dated 30 December 2020, reports that the 15% threshold has been crossed upwards.
Content of the notification:
-
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
-
Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person
-
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Monsieur Gérald Frère, Madame Ségolène Gallienne, Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois,Frère-Bourgeois SA, Filux SA, Financière de la Sambre SA, Kermadec SA, Carpar SA, Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA, Swilux S.A.
-
Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30 December 2020
-
Threshold that is crossed: 15%
-
Dénominator: 39,137,565
-
Notified details:
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
Previous
|
After the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
# of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Holders of voting rights
|
|
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked to
|
Linked to Securities
|
Not linked
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
Monsieur Gérald Frère
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Madame Ségolène Gallienne
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Stichting
|
Administratiekantoor
|
Frère-
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Bourgeois
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Swilux SA
|
|
|
|
6,666,667
|
|
17.03%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
6,666,667
|
|
17.03%
|
|
Equivalent financial instruments
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
6,666,667
|
|
17.03%
|
-
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :
|
GROUPE FRERE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.12.2020
|
|
|
M. Gérald FRERE et Mme Ségolène GALLIENNE (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structure de contrôle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STICHTING A.K. FRERE-BOURGEOIS (Nl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99,18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRERE-BOURGEOIS SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FILUX SA(Lux)
|
|
|
43,35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIERE DE LA SAMBRE SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KERMADEC SA (Lux)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,05%
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTOR SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CARPAR SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,32%
|
|
|
|
|
CARGEFIN SA (Lux)
|
|
73,70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPAGNIE NATIONALE A PORTEFEUILLE SA
100%*
SWILUX SA (Lux)
21,36 % (share capital)/17,3% voting rights
AKKA Technologies SE
NB: Companies whose nationality is not specified are Belgian and their head office is located at rue de la Blanche Borne 12 - B-6280 Gerpinnes.
(*) 100% means 100% less (at least) one share held by another Group company
-
Pursuant to the articles of association of Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois (Rotterdam - Netherlands), these two persons exercise joint control over the voting rights attached to the certified securities.
