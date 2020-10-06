AKKA Technologies : Une augmentation de capital réservée

Reserved capital increase
Mauro RICCI
Nathalie BUHNEMANN
Stéphanie BIA
6th October 2020
Reserved Capital Increase
€200M Reserved Capital Increase
€22.5
€150M
€50M
per share
From CNP
From Ricci
Consortium
+43%
+33%
vs. 5 October 2020
vs. past 30 day
closing price
average
Rationale of the Operation
New long-term partner
Strengthen AKKA's
with CNP
balance sheet
Founders' engagement
Capital raised at a
which demonstrates
significant premium
their commitment and
to share price
confidence in the future
Increased financial flexibility to support AKKA's growth strategy
Fast and efficient way
to raise capital in
current environment
CNP1: long-term investor
part of Frère Bourgeois Group
100%50%50%
• Long-termfamily-owned
investment Group
55.6%
well-connected
50%
shareholder
-
Entrepreneurial, proactive and flexible partner with straight-
forward governance and
Others
decision-making
processes
6th October 2020
1: Swilux S.A. is an investment company 100% owned by CNP
