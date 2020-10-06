Log in
AKKA Technologies : Une augmentation de capital réservée

10/06/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Reserved capital increase

Mauro RICCI

Nathalie BUHNEMANN

Stéphanie BIA

6th October 2020

Reserved Capital Increase

€200M Reserved Capital Increase

€22.5

€150M

€50M

per share

From CNP

From Ricci

Consortium

+43%

+33%

vs. 5 October 2020

vs. past 30 day

closing price

average

6th October 2020

2

Reserved Capital Increase

Rationale of the Operation

New long-term partner

Strengthen AKKA's

with CNP

balance sheet

Founders' engagement

Capital raised at a

which demonstrates

significant premium

their commitment and

to share price

confidence in the future

Increased financial flexibility to support AKKA's growth strategy

Fast and efficient way

to raise capital in

current environment

6th October 2020

3

Reserved Capital Increase

CNP1: long-term investor

part of Frère Bourgeois Group

100%50%50%

• Long-termfamily-owned

investment Group

55.6%

  • Stable, reputable and

well-connected

50%

shareholder

  • Entrepreneurial, proactive and flexible partner with straight-

forward governance and

Others

decision-making

processes

6th October 2020

4

1: Swilux S.A. is an investment company 100% owned by CNP

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:24:05 UTC
