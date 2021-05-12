AKKA Technologies : AGM ordinary and extraordinary 15 june 2021 – Notice 05/12/2021 | 11:36am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 AKKA TECHNOLOGIES European Company Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels Company number: 0538.473.031 Register of Legal Persons - Brussels (the "Company") Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings We have the honor to invite shareholders, holders of profit shares, registered convertible bonds, registered subscription rights and registered certificates to participate in the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings (the "Ordinary General Meeting" and the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of the Company, to be held on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, at the Company's registered office, Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, with the following agenda: AGENDA Ordinary General Meeting Review of the combined management report on the statutory and consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2020; Review of the statutory auditor's reports on the parent company financial statements and on the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020; Review of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020;

Items 1 to 3 of this agenda relate to the communication and examination of the Company's corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, as well as the integrated management report of the Board of Directors and the reports of the statutory auditor on the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. These documents are available on the Company's website and at its registered office. Approval of the annual corporate financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2020 and appropriation of the result for the year ended 31 December 2020;

The financial year ended 31 December 2020 resulted in an accounting loss of (-) 45,357,491.83 Euro. The profit brought forward from the previous year amounts to 19,133,877.05 Euro. Hence, the result to be appropriated amounts to (-) 26,223,614.78 euros.

It is proposed to approve the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and to carry forward the loss. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020;

Proposal to approve the consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2020. Discharge to the directors for the performance of their mandate during the financial year 2020; The French version of this document governs; the English translation is for convenience only 2 Proposal to grant discharge to the directors for the performance of their mandate for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Discharge to the statutory auditor for the performance of his mandate during the financial year 2020;

Proposal to grant discharge to the auditor for the performance of its mandate for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Reappointment of the statutory auditor for another three-year term;

Proposal to reappoint Ernst & Young Bedrijfsrevisoren sc, De Kleetlaan 2, 1831 Diegem, Belgium, Statutory Auditor registration number IRE B00160, represented by Mr. Eric Van Hoof, Company Auditor, as statutory auditor of the Company for a further period of three years, expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of 2024. Appointment of Mrs. Nadine Leclair as independent director;

Proposal to appoint Mrs. Nadine Leclair as independent director of the Company for a period of one year, expiring at the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2022. This mandate will be remunerated in accordance with the remuneration to be determined by the General Meeting referred to in item 19 of the agenda. Ratification of the mandate as executive director of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann following her co-opting by the Board of Directors on January 13, 2021;

Proposal to ratify the mandate of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as Executive Director of the Company, following her co-opting by the Board of Directors on January 13, 2021. Ratification of the mandate as non-executive director of Mr. Xavier Le Clef, following his co-opting by the Board of Directors on December 30, 2020;

Resolution to ratify the mandate of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director of the Company, following his co-opting by the Board of Directors on December 30, 2020. Mandate renewal of Mr. Mauro Ricci as Executive Director;

Resolution to renew the term of office of Mr. Mauro Ricci as Executive Director for a further period of one year, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting of 2022. This mandate will not be remunerated. Mandate renewal of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as executive director;

Proposal to renew the mandate of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as executive director for a further period of one year, expiring at the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2022. This mandate will not be remunerated. Mandate renewal of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director;

Resolution to renew the mandate of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director for a further period of one year, expiring at the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2022. Mr. Xavier Le Clef waives the right to receive any compensation for this mandate. Mandate renewal of Mrs. Murielle Barneoud as an independent director;

Resolution to renew the term of office of Mrs. Murielle Barneoud as a non-executive director for a further period of one year, expiring at the close of the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting. This mandate will be remunerated in accordance with the remuneration to be determined by the General Meeting referred to in item 19 of the agenda. Mandate renewal of Mrs. Valérie Magloire as independent director; The French version of this document governs; the English translation is for convenience only 3 Proposal to renew the mandate of Mrs. Valérie Magloire as non-executive director for a further period of one year, expiring at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting of 2022. This mandate will be remunerated in accordance with the remuneration to be determined by the General Meeting referred to in item 19 of the agenda. Mandate renewal of Mr. Jean-Luc Perodeau as non-executive director;

Proposal to renew the mandate of Mr. Jean-Luc Perodeau as non-executive director representing the employees for a further period of one year, expiring at the end of the ordinary general meeting of 2022. This mandate will not be remunerated.

The profile of the directors whose renewal or appointment is proposed under items 10 to 17 of the agenda is included in the financial reports available on the website (www.akka- technologies.com) and at the Company's registered office. The profile of Mrs. Nadine Leclair is available on the website and at the Company's head office. Remunerations in the form of shares to non-executive directors in compliance with the Code on Corporate Governance;

Proposal to decide that remunerations that have been and will be granted in the form of shares to the non-executive directors, in accordance with the 2020 Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, at the end of the financial year 2020 and that will be granted in this form to the non-executive directors in the framework of the application of the remuneration policy, will be definitively acquired at the moment of their grant. Approval of the remuneration policy;

Proposal to approve the remuneration policy, available on the website (www.akka- technologies.com) and at the Company's registered office. Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2020;

Proposal to approve the remuneration report, which is included in the financial reports available on the website (www.akka-technologies.com) and at the Company's registered office. Powers;

Proposal to confer: To the delegates to the day-to-day management, with power to act alone and the right of substitution, all powers for doing all that is necessary or useful for the implementation of the decisions adopted by this ordinary general meeting;

day-to-day management, with power to act alone and the right of substitution, all powers for doing all that is necessary or useful for the implementation of the decisions adopted by this ordinary general meeting; to Jérôme Terfve, Cécile Matton or any other lawyer of the law firm Tetra Law SC SCRL, whose registered office is located at Avenue Louise 240, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, with power to act alone and with the right of substitution, for the purpose of carrying out the publication formalities in the Annexes to the Moniteur belge . Miscellaneous. Extraordinary General Meeting Deletion of article 6bis "ARTICLE 6BIS - CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF RESERVES OR ISSUE PREMIUMS ASSORTED BY AN ISSUE OF TRUST SHARES" of the Company's Articles of Association The French version of this document governs; the English translation is for convenience only 4 Proposal to delete Article 6bis "ARTICLE 6BIS - CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF RESERVES OR ISSUE PREMIUMS ASSORTED BY AN ISSUE OF TRUST SHARES" of the Company's Articles of Association. Amendment of the second paragraph of Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to "COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" to increase the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors from three to six years.

Proposal to replace the second paragraph of Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to the "COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" which currently reads as follows

"The Company is administered by a Board of Directors composed of at least three and no more than eighteen members, who may or may not be shareholders or legal entities, appointed for a maximum term of three years by the General Meeting of Shareholders and who may be dismissed by it at any time. " ;

by the following text:

"The Company is administered by a Board of Directors composed of at least three and no more than eighteen members, who may or may not be shareholders or legal entities, appointed for a maximum term of six years by the General Meeting of Shareholders and who may be dismissed by it at any time. " Powers

Resolution to grant all powers to Sophie Maquet and Stijn Joye, electing domicile in their notarial office, with the option of substitution, for carrying out all legal and administrative formalities required for the implementation of the aforementioned resolutions, and in particular with the clerk of the competent company court. Miscellaneous Modalities to take part in the General meetings To participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the Company on June 15, 2021, or to be represented at them, please comply with the provisions of Articles 30, 31 and 32 of the Company's Articles of Association. Only individuals or legal entities: who are shareholders and/or holders of profit shares of the Company on 1 June 2021, at midnight (Belgian time) (hereinafter the " Record Date "), irrespective of the number of shares, profit shares, registered convertible bonds or registered subscription rights held on the day of the said general meetings,

(Belgian time) (hereinafter the " "), irrespective of the number of shares, profit shares, registered convertible bonds or registered subscription rights held on the day of the said general meetings, and who have informed the Company by 9 June 2021 at the latest of their wish to participate in the said general meetings and to exercise their voting rights, are entitled to participate and vote at the said general meetings on 15 June 2021. Therefore, the holders of dematerialized shares must notify their financial intermediary or authorized account holder of the number of shares for which they wish to be registered and participate in the said ordinary and extraordinary general meetings. The financial intermediary will produce for this purpose a registration certificate (certifying the number of dematerialized shares registered in the name of the shareholder in their accounts on the Record Date, and for which the shareholder has declared to participate in the said ordinary and extraordinary general meetings). The filing of the above-mentioned The French version of this document governs; the English translation is for convenience only 5 registration certificate by the owners of dematerialized shares must be done at the latest on June 9, 2021 with the Company, exclusively at the contact address indicated below. The owners of registered shares and/or profit shares who wish to participate in the said ordinary and extraordinary general meetings of June 15, 2021 must notify their intention to the Company by ordinary letter or e-mail addressed to the Company at the latest on June 9, 2021 exclusively at the contact addresses indicated below. Bondholders are entitled to attend these Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of June 15, 2021, but in an advisory capacity only, in accordance with the admission requirements for shareholders and holders of profit shares (as described above). Any shareholder, holder of profit shares and bondholder may be represented by a proxy holder. The proxy can be obtained on the Company's website (www.akka-technologies.com), by simple request (tel. +33 (0)6 47 85 98 78) or by e-mail (shareholders@akka.eu). Shareholders, holders of profit shares and bondholders who wish to be represented must comply with the practical formalities (as described above). The original signed proxy (paper version) must be notified to the Company and must reach it by 9 June 2021 at the latest. All shareholders and holders of profit shares may vote by correspondence. The postal voting form can be obtained on the Company's website (www.akka-technologies.com), by simple request (tel: +33 (0)6 47 85 98 78) or by e-mail (shareholders@akka.eu). Shareholders and holders of profit shares who wish to vote by correspondence must comply with the practical formalities (as described above). The original signed postal voting form (paper version) must be notified to the Company and must reach it by June 9, 2021 at the latest. Right to amend the agenda and right of interpellation One or more shareholders who together own at least 3% of the share capital have the right to have one or more new items included on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings. To exercise this right, the shareholder(s) must prove that on the date they submit their request, they own 3% of the capital (by one of the means described above for participation in the meetings). The examination of the application is subject to the formalities of registration and admission, in accordance with the procedure mentioned above, of this fraction of the capital. This request must be received by the Company in writing no later than May 24, 2021. The Company will acknowledge receipt of such requests at the postal or electronic address indicated by the shareholders, within 48 hours of such receipt. If necessary, the Company will publish a completed agenda no later than May 31, 2021. At the same time, adjusted proxy and postal voting forms will be published on the Company's website. All previously submitted proxies will remain valid for the agenda items they cover. In addition, as from the publication of this notice, and at the latest on June 9, 2021, you have the right to ask questions in writing (letter or e-mail) which will be answered during the meetings, provided that you have complied with the formalities for admission to the meetings. You can obtain a free copy of the following documents at the Company's Headquarters: the parent company and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2020; the integrated management report of the Board of Directors on the parent company and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2020; the statutory auditor's reports on the parent company and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020; the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020; the postal and proxy voting forms; The French version of this document governs; the English translation is for convenience only This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

