AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 22 March 2021

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels Company number: 0538.473.031 Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 22 March 2021 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorized by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from 15-03-2021 to 19-03-2021 included:

Transaction details per day

Date ISIN Number of shares Total amount (EUR) Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) 15/03/21 FR0004180537 3 000 82 350.00 27.45 27.20 27.70 16/03/21 FR0004180537 3 800 104 614.00 27.53 27.30 27.85 17/03/21 FR0004180537 4 773 126 579.96 26.52 25.95 27.10 18/03/21 FR0004180537 8 247 199 082.58 24.14 22.95 25.60 19/03/21 FR0004180537 7 500 169 500.00 22.60 22.10 23.60 Total : 27 320 682 126.54 24.97 22.10 27.85

During the same period, 16 820 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 15-03-2021 and 19-03-2021.

The position of the liquidity contract was 15000 shares on 19-03-2021 after closing.

