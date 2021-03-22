Log in
AKKA Technologies : Notice of Share Buyback – 22 March 2021

03/22/2021
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

European Company Avenue Louise 235, 1050 Brussels Company number: 0538.473.031 Register of Legal Persons - Brussels

(called hereafter, the "Company")

*** REGULATED INFORMATION ***

NOTICE OF SHARE BUYBACK

Brussels, 22 March 2021 at 5:45pm

Liquidity program

Within the context of the liquidity contract in accordance with the treasury stock acquisition program authorized by the General Meeting of 13 June 2019, AKKA TECHNOLOGIES declares that it has carried out the following transactions on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the period from 15-03-2021 to 19-03-2021 included:

Transaction details per day

Date

ISIN

Number of shares

Total amount

(EUR)

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

15/03/21

FR0004180537

3 000

82 350.00

27.45

27.20

27.70

16/03/21

FR0004180537

3 800

104 614.00

27.53

27.30

27.85

17/03/21

FR0004180537

4 773

126 579.96

26.52

25.95

27.10

18/03/21

FR0004180537

8 247

199 082.58

24.14

22.95

25.60

19/03/21

FR0004180537

7 500

169 500.00

22.60

22.10

23.60

Total :

27 320

682 126.54

24.97

22.10

27.85

During the same period, 16 820 shares were sold under the liquidity contract between 15-03-2021 and 19-03-2021.

The position of the liquidity contract was 15000 shares on 19-03-2021 after closing.

About AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry.

AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes.

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020.

AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - segment B - ISIN code: FR0004180537. For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

AKKA Contacts

Investor Relations Stéphanie Bia,

Group Director for Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 6 47 85 98 78stephanie.bia@akka.eu

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
