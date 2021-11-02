Log in
    AKA   FR0004180538

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  
Handout Aerospace & Defense

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
CENTER OF EXPERTISE

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

OUR EXPERTISE

Military and civil aerospace:

KEY FACTS

OUR ADDED VALUE

  • Complete V-model for
    • transport and combat aircraft
    • Drones
    • Satellite navigation systems (Galileo)
    • Big Data solutions, simulations in MBSE
    • Software development, automated testing, certification
    • Joint venture of complete work packages in employee leasing/Work Package
  • Naval underwater and surface vehicles
  • Complete V-model, development, testing, certification
  • Complete weapon and command systems, communication, navigation, underwater and surface sensor systems
  • Sensor development (radar), simulation, prototype, test, certification
  • Ship design, FEM calculations,
    system safety, FAT, HAT, SAT, approval
  • > 280 experts dedicated to Defense and Space
  • Facilities compliant to military security requirements
  • In relation with many authorities and Type Certifications worldwide
  • Main departments: Bremen, Hamburg, Manching, Donauwörth
  • Synergies of competencies through expertise from various defense programs
  • Existing tools for big data analysis including flight test
  • Security Clearance from German Authority
  • Our multi-disciplinary teams deliver top-quality engineering services covering the complete development cycle.
  • From research and development of next generation military and civil systems to in-service support, our agile teams can tackle long-term and complex projects.
  • Our experts are leading the way in the development of complex aircraft and naval systems using innovative methods like MBSE (Model Based System Engineering)

Innovative solutions and state-of-the art engineering defines the services provided by AKKA's center of expertise for aerospace & defense.

2/2/2021

AKKA | Business Unit Germany

This document and the information contained herein are the property of AKKA. They must not be copied or disclosed to third parties without prior AKKA written authorization.

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 543 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net income 2021 -18,2 M -21,1 M -21,1 M
Net Debt 2021 442 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2021 -85,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 462 M 1 695 M 1 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 237
Free-Float 37,7%
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,84 €
Average target price 49,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Franck Ricci Executive Director, Co-CEO & Group MD
Nathalie Bühnemann Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Non-Executive Director
Muriel Barneoud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE85.79%1 695
CINTAS CORPORATION21.86%44 540
TELEPERFORMANCE SE33.47%24 646
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.26%14 614
EDENRED SE0.73%13 498
LG CORP.-3.63%12 516