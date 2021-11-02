Handout Aerospace & Defense
CENTER OF EXPERTISE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OUR EXPERTISE
Military and civil aerospace:
KEY FACTS
OUR ADDED VALUE
Complete V-model for
transport and combat aircraft
Drones
Satellite navigation systems (Galileo)
Big Data solutions, simulations in MBSE
Software development, automated testing, certification
Joint venture of complete work packages in employee leasing/Work Package
Naval underwater and surface vehicles
Complete V-model, development, testing, certification
Complete weapon and command systems, communication, navigation, underwater and surface sensor systems
Sensor development (radar), simulation, prototype, test, certification
Ship design, FEM calculations,
system safety, FAT, HAT, SAT, approval
> 280 experts dedicated to Defense and Space
Facilities compliant to military security requirements
In relation with many authorities and Type Certifications worldwide
Main departments: Bremen, Hamburg, Manching, Donauwörth
Synergies of competencies through expertise from various defense programs
Existing tools for big data analysis including flight test
Security Clearance from German Authority
Our multi-disciplinary teams deliver top-quality engineering services covering the complete development cycle.
From research and development of next generation military and civil systems to in-service support, our agile teams can tackle long-term and complex projects.
Our experts are leading the way in the development of complex aircraft and naval systems using innovative methods like MBSE (Model Based System Engineering)
Innovative solutions and state-of-the art engineering defines the services provided by AKKA's center of expertise for aerospace & defense.
2/2/2021
AKKA | Business Unit Germany
This document and the information contained herein are the property of AKKA. They must not be copied or disclosed to third parties without prior AKKA written authorization.
PUBLIC
Disclaimer
AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Analyst Recommendations on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Sales 2021
1 543 M
1 790 M
1 790 M
Net income 2021
-18,2 M
-21,1 M
-21,1 M
Net Debt 2021
442 M
512 M
512 M
P/E ratio 2021
-85,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 462 M
1 695 M
1 696 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,23x
EV / Sales 2022
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
19 237
Free-Float
37,7%
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
47,84 €
Average target price
49,00 €
Spread / Average Target
2,42%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.