Handout Testing Operations
CENTER OF EXPERTISE
TESTING OPERATIONS
OUR EXPERTISE
KEY FACTS
OUR ADDED VALUE
36 technical experts are responsible for 5.000 test vehicles
Experience with large OEM and Tier1 customers
Testing, prototype production, durability testing and other services on request
Main locations - Sindelfingen, Kösching, Papenburg
We provide the second phase of the testing & validation process
We generate major value by benchmarking all our projects within the mobility sector
We combine technical expertise and methodical knowledge at its best with a global network
We validate modern mobility regarding components and systems as well as any kind of complete vehicle, therefore covering the entire physical phase in the development process.
2/24/2021
AKKA | Business Unit Germany
This document and the information contained herein are the property of AKKA. They must not be copied or disclosed to third parties without prior AKKA written authorization.
PUBLIC
CENTER OF EXPERTISE
TESTING OPERATIONS
OUR PORTFOLIO
SELECTED LIGHTHOUSE PROJECTS
Test vehicle management
EMC Automotive
Component testing - environmental simulation
ATP Proving ground
2/24/2021
AKKA | Business Unit Germany
This document and the information contained herein are the property of AKKA. They must not be copied or disclosed to third parties without prior AKKA written authorization.
PUBLIC
Disclaimer
AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Analyst Recommendations on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Sales 2021
1 544 M
1 784 M
1 784 M
Net income 2021
-19,0 M
-21,9 M
-21,9 M
Net Debt 2021
445 M
514 M
514 M
P/E ratio 2021
-80,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 467 M
1 693 M
1 694 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,24x
EV / Sales 2022
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
19 237
Free-Float
37,7%
Chart AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
47,98 €
Average target price
49,00 €
Spread / Average Target
2,13%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.