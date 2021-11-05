Log in
    AKA   FR0004180538

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE

(AKA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/05 04:17:29 am
47.94 EUR   -0.08%
Handout Testing Operations

11/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
CENTER OF EXPERTISE

TESTING OPERATIONS

OUR EXPERTISE

KEY FACTS

OUR ADDED VALUE

  • 36 technical experts are responsible for 5.000 test vehicles
  • Experience with large OEM and Tier1 customers
  • Testing, prototype production, durability testing and other services on request
  • Main locations - Sindelfingen, Kösching, Papenburg
  • We provide the second phase of the testing & validation process
  • We generate major value by benchmarking all our projects within the mobility sector
  • We combine technical expertise and methodical knowledge at its best with a global network

We validate modern mobility regarding components and systems as well as any kind of complete vehicle, therefore covering the entire physical phase in the development process.

CENTER OF EXPERTISE

TESTING OPERATIONS

OUR PORTFOLIO

SELECTED LIGHTHOUSE PROJECTS

  • Test vehicle management
  • EMC Automotive
  • Component testing - environmental simulation
  • ATP Proving ground

Disclaimer

AKKA Technologies SE published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Analyst Recommendations on AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Financials
Sales 2021 1 544 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
Net income 2021 -19,0 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net Debt 2021 445 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 -80,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 467 M 1 693 M 1 694 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 237
Free-Float 37,7%
Technical analysis trends AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,98 €
Average target price 49,00 €
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurice Ricci Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Franck Ricci Executive Director, Co-CEO & Group MD
Nathalie Bühnemann Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alain Tisserand Independent Non-Executive Director
Muriel Barneoud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE86.33%1 693
CINTAS CORPORATION24.65%45 560
TELEPERFORMANCE SE34.28%24 707
BUREAU VERITAS SA36.21%15 465
EDENRED SE-1.55%13 144
LG CORP.-3.01%12 510