AKKO Invest : Addendum to the general meeting agenda

Pursuant to Section 3:259(2) of the Civil Code, MEVINVEST Vagyonkezelő Kft. (Cg. 01-09-202406, registered address: 1095 Budapest, Máriássy utca 7.; the "Shareholder"), as a shareholder of AKKO Invest Nyrt. (Cg. 01-10-140179, registered address: 1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.; the "Company") holding more than 1% of the shares at the general meeting of the Company, makes the following

PROPOSAL

to the Management Board of the Company for inclusion in the agenda of the annual ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 25 April 2023:

The Shareholder proposes that the following item be added to the agenda of the general meeting before the item "11. Amendment of the Articles of Association and approval of the amended and consolidated Articles of Association":

"Change in the composition of the management board and the audit committee"

In connection with the proposed new agenda item, the Shareholder submits the following proposed resolutions depending on whether the relevant board member(s) resign(s) or are recalled by the general meeting. The Shareholder will present its specific proposals for the appointment of persons at the general meeting at the latest.

Proposed resolution #1:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]), a member of the management board [and, if he is also an audit committee member, of the audit committee] effective 31 May 2023, and grants him discharge of liability under Section 3:117 of the Civil Code for the financial year 2022."

OR

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. recalls [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]), member of the management board [and, if he is also an audit committee member, of the audit committee] effective 31 May 2023, and grants him discharge of liability under Section 3:117 of the Civil Code for the financial year 2022."

If more than one member of the management board ceases to hold office in any of the above ways, a separate decision should be taken for each person, with the appropriate content.

Proposed resolution #2:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. elects [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]) member of the management board for an indefinite term from 1 June 2023, with his signing right governed by Article 12 of the Articles of Association of the Company."

If more than one management board member is elected as described above, a separate resolution should be adopted for each person with the appropriate content.

Proposed resolution #3:

If the Shareholder nominates a newly elected member of the management board also as an audit committee member, it is proposed to adopt the following draft resolution:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. elects [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]) member of the audit committee for an indefinite term from 1 June 2023."

If more than one member of the audit committee is elected as described above, a separate resolution shall be adopted for each person with the appropriate content.

