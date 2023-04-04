Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AKKO Invest Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKKO   HU0000170824

AKKO INVEST NYRT.

(AKKO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
248.00 HUF   -0.80%
07:48aAkko Invest : Addendum to the general meeting agenda
PU
03/24Akko Invest : Modified Corporate events calendar 2023
PU
03/17Akko Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKKO Invest : Addendum to the general meeting agenda

04/04/2023 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to Section 3:259(2) of the Civil Code, MEVINVEST Vagyonkezelő Kft. (Cg. 01-09-202406, registered address: 1095 Budapest, Máriássy utca 7.; the "Shareholder"), as a shareholder of AKKO Invest Nyrt. (Cg. 01-10-140179, registered address: 1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.; the "Company") holding more than 1% of the shares at the general meeting of the Company, makes the following

PROPOSAL

to the Management Board of the Company for inclusion in the agenda of the annual ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 25 April 2023:

The Shareholder proposes that the following item be added to the agenda of the general meeting before the item "11. Amendment of the Articles of Association and approval of the amended and consolidated Articles of Association":

"Change in the composition of the management board and the audit committee"

In connection with the proposed new agenda item, the Shareholder submits the following proposed resolutions depending on whether the relevant board member(s) resign(s) or are recalled by the general meeting. The Shareholder will present its specific proposals for the appointment of persons at the general meeting at the latest.

Proposed resolution #1:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]), a member of the management board [and, if he is also an audit committee member, of the audit committee] effective 31 May 2023, and grants him discharge of liability under Section 3:117 of the Civil Code for the financial year 2022."

OR

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. recalls [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]), member of the management board [and, if he is also an audit committee member, of the audit committee] effective 31 May 2023, and grants him discharge of liability under Section 3:117 of the Civil Code for the financial year 2022."

If more than one member of the management board ceases to hold office in any of the above ways, a separate decision should be taken for each person, with the appropriate content.

Proposed resolution #2:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. elects [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]) member of the management board for an indefinite term from 1 June 2023, with his signing right governed by Article 12 of the Articles of Association of the Company."

If more than one management board member is elected as described above, a separate resolution should be adopted for each person with the appropriate content.

Proposed resolution #3:

If the Shareholder nominates a newly elected member of the management board also as an audit committee member, it is proposed to adopt the following draft resolution:

"The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. elects [•] (mother's name: [•], address: [•]) member of the audit committee for an indefinite term from 1 June 2023."

If more than one member of the audit committee is elected as described above, a separate resolution shall be adopted for each person with the appropriate content.

1

Proposed resolution #4:

The general meeting of AKKO Invest Nyrt. amends Articles 10.3 and 11.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with the above personnel changes and, in the context of the original agenda item 11, approves the amended and restated Articles of Association of the Company."

◆ ◆ ◆

We request the Honoured Management Board to include the proposed agenda item on the agenda of the general meeting and publish the relevant notice.

Budapest, 31 March 2023

Sincerely,

____________________________

MEVINVEST Vagyonkezelő Kft

Represented by Steinberg Noah Milton, Managing director

Attachment: Proof of shareholder status with at least 1% of the votes at the general meeting

2

Disclaimer

AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AKKO INVEST NYRT.
07:48aAkko Invest : Addendum to the general meeting agenda
PU
03/24Akko Invest : Modified Corporate events calendar 2023
PU
03/17Akko Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration
PU
2022Akko Invest : Corporate events calendar 2023
PU
2022Akko Invest : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
2022Akko Invest : NEO Property Services enters the general contracting market in large residen..
PU
2022Akko Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration
PU
2022Akko Invest : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
2022Akko Invest : Half yearly Report of AKKO Invest Plc
PU
2022AKKO Invest Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Chart AKKO INVEST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
AKKO Invest Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gábor Varga Director
Zoltán Prutkay Chairman
Imre Attila Horváth Vice Chairman
Gábor Székely Director
István Matskási Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKO INVEST NYRT.-7.46%22
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.33%25 110
VONOVIA SE-22.39%14 803
VINHOMES9.58%9 754
VINGROUP7.81%9 165
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.23%7 711
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer