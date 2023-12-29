AKKO Invest Nyrt is a Hungary-based company, which is engaged in asset management and holding shares in several companies. As a holding company, it holds shares in several companies and their economic goal is to achieve long-term value growth through effective cooperation between the holding company and subsidiaries. The Company invests own assets, does not manage external ones, and their basic goal is to build a holding company, which, although operating with risk, can hopefully achieve value growth for owners in market economy environments, in parallel with rising share prices. It includes real estate investments, provision of high-risk loans, as well as acquisition of minority or majority holdings in other companies.