Corporate events of AKKO Invest Plc. in 2024

AKKO Invest Plc. (Principal office: 1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor street 5.) discloses the Company's financial calendar in accordance with "Regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure" Section 18.3:

Date*

Event

20

March 2024

Announcement of the AKKO Invest Plc.

concerning the Company's General Meeting

29

March 2024

Relevant information of the consolidated

and separate financial statements for the

year ended 2023

Proposals for the Company's Annual

General Meeting

19

April 2024

Annual General Meeting

Annual Report for 2023

Corporate Governance Report 2023

IFRS Report (separate and consolidate,

2023 results)

Resolutions made at AKKO Invest Plc's

Annual General Meeting

11

September 2024

Half-yearly Report

  • The Company draws the attention of its esteemed shareholders to the fact that the dates indicated in the corporate calendar of events may change.

Budapest, 29 December, 2023

AKKO Invest Plc.

