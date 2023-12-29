Corporate events of AKKO Invest Plc. in 2024
AKKO Invest Plc. (Principal office: 1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor street 5.) discloses the Company's financial calendar in accordance with "Regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure" Section 18.3:
Date*
Event
20
March 2024
Announcement of the AKKO Invest Plc.
concerning the Company's General Meeting
29
March 2024
Relevant information of the consolidated
and separate financial statements for the
year ended 2023
Proposals for the Company's Annual
General Meeting
19
April 2024
Annual General Meeting
Annual Report for 2023
Corporate Governance Report 2023
IFRS Report (separate and consolidate,
2023 results)
Resolutions made at AKKO Invest Plc's
Annual General Meeting
11
September 2024
Half-yearly Report
- The Company draws the attention of its esteemed shareholders to the fact that the dates indicated in the corporate calendar of events may change.
Budapest, 29 December, 2023
AKKO Invest Plc.
