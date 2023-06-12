AKKO Invest : Extraordinary Information - Ownership declaration - BN

Extraordinary information -

Ownership declaration

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information.

AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received, B+N Referencia Zrt. (registered seat: 3644 Tardona, Katus domb 1.) has sold 4,450,000 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, through Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of B+N Referencia Zrt. has changed to 0.

Its shareholding - downwards - has crossed the 10% and 5% thresholds, with 0.00% of the issued share capital and 0.00% of the voting shares.

Budapest, 12 June, 2023

AKKO Invest Plc.