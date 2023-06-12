AKKO Invest : Extraordinary Information - Ownership declaration - BN

Extraordinary information -
Ownership declaration
AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information.
AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received, B+N Referencia Zrt. (registered seat: 3644 Tardona, Katus domb 1.) has sold 4,450,000 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, through Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of B+N Referencia Zrt. has changed to 0.
Its shareholding - downwards - has crossed the 10% and 5% thresholds, with 0.00% of the issued share capital and 0.00% of the voting shares.
Budapest, 12 June, 2023
AKKO Invest Plc.
Disclaimer
AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:06:06 UTC.