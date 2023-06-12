AKKO Invest : Extraordinary Information - Ownership declaration - Singulium

Extraordinary information -

Ownership declaration

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information.

AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received, the SINGULIUM I. Private Equity Fund, SINGULIUM II. Private Equity Fund and SINGULIUM III. Private Equity Fund (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Funds) have buyed 4,450,000 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, through Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of the Funds has changed to 4,450,000.

Their joint shareholding has exceeded the 5% and 10% thresholds, increased the issued share capital and the amount voting shares changed to 13.34%.

Budapest, 12 June, 2023

AKKO Invest Plc.