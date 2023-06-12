Advanced search
    AKKO   HU0000170824

AKKO INVEST NYRT.

(AKKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
223.00 HUF    0.00%
AKKO Invest : Extraordinary Information - Ownership declaration - Singulium

06/12/2023 | 11:19am EDT
Extraordinary information -

Ownership declaration

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information.

AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received, the SINGULIUM I. Private Equity Fund, SINGULIUM II. Private Equity Fund and SINGULIUM III. Private Equity Fund (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Funds) have buyed 4,450,000 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, through Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of the Funds has changed to 4,450,000.

Their joint shareholding has exceeded the 5% and 10% thresholds, increased the issued share capital and the amount voting shares changed to 13.34%.

Budapest, 12 June, 2023

AKKO Invest Plc.

Disclaimer

AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 332 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net income 2022 1 003 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net Debt 2022 10 166 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 229 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 56,1%
Income Statement Evolution
