AKKO Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration

Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor street 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information:

AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received today, Chantili Invest Zrt. (registered office: 1124 Budapest, Lejtő út 17/A.; company registration number: 01-10-140387) has buyed 1,097,660 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, throught Erste Befektetési Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of Chantili Invest Zrt. changed to 5,208,660. Its shareholding has exceeded the 15% threshold, increased the number of ordinary shares and issued share capital to 15,61%, while the amount voting shares changed to 16,06%.

Budapest, 15 December, 2022

AKKO Invest Plc.