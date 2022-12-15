Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AKKO Invest Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKKO   HU0000170824

AKKO INVEST NYRT.

(AKKO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
258.00 HUF   +0.19%
04:16aAkko Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration
PU
11/10Akko Invest : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
09/08Akko Invest : Half yearly Report of AKKO Invest Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKKO Invest : Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration

12/15/2022 | 04:16am EST
Extraordinary information - Ownership declaration

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor street 5.) pursuant to § 55-56. of the Act CXX of 2001, and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 28/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information:

AKKO Invest Plc. hereby informs its esteemed shareholders that, based on the information received today, Chantili Invest Zrt. (registered office: 1124 Budapest, Lejtő út 17/A.; company registration number: 01-10-140387) has buyed 1,097,660 ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. in an over-the-counter transaction, throught Erste Befektetési Zrt. an investment service provider. The amount of AKKO Invest ordinary shares of Chantili Invest Zrt. changed to 5,208,660. Its shareholding has exceeded the 15% threshold, increased the number of ordinary shares and issued share capital to 15,61%, while the amount voting shares changed to 16,06%.

Budapest, 15 December, 2022

AKKO Invest Plc.

Disclaimer

AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 15 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2022 09:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Gábor Varga Director
Zoltán Prutkay Chairman
Imre Attila Horváth Vice Chairman
Gábor Székely Director
István Matskási Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKO INVEST NYRT.-39.22%22
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.58%30 769
VONOVIA SE-49.77%20 657
VINHOMES-35.37%9 810
VINGROUP-36.07%9 589
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.02%8 911