Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AKKO Invest Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKKO   HU0000170824

AKKO INVEST NYRT.

(AKKO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-18
308.00 HUF   -0.96%
07:55aAKKO INVEST : GM Resolutions
PU
04/19AKKO INVEST : Press release - AKKO subsidiary NEO Property Services again sees record revenue
PU
03/31AKKO INVEST : General Meeting - Proposals II.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKKO Invest : GM Resolutions

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution No. 1/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting elects Beatrix Hofmeister keeper of the minutes, Beatrix Hofmeister vote teller and Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári, proxy of the shareholder Chantili Invest Zrt., verifier of the minutes.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

……………………………………

……………………………… .

Dr. Gábor Horváth

Beatrix Hofmeister

Acting chairman

Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 2/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the report of the Management Board on the business activities of the Company in 2021 and the assets position of the Company in accordance with the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

……………………………………

……………………………… .

Dr. Gábor Horváth

Beatrix Hofmeister

Acting chairman

Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 3/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the report of the Audit Committee on the 2021 individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with IFRS and the proposal for the use of the after-tax profit in accordance with the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

……………………………………

……………………………… .

Dr. Gábor Horváth

Beatrix Hofmeister

Acting chairman

Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 4/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the auditor's report on the results of the audit of the 2021 annual accounts prepared in accordance with IFRS and the proposal of the Management Board for the use of the after-tax profit in accordance with the annex to the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

……………………………………

……………………………… .

Dr. Gábor Horváth

Beatrix Hofmeister

Acting chairman

Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 5/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the Company's individual annual accounts for 2021 in accordance IFRS with a balance sheet total of THUF 23,111,917, equity of THUF 5,592,611 and a total comprehensive income of THUF 35,754 in accordance with the appendix to the proposal.

The General Meeting approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2021 in accordance with the appendix to the proposal with a balance sheet total of THUF 32,974,966, equity of THUF 5,910,168, total comprehensive income from continuing operations of THUF 584,136 and THUF - 569 from discontinued operations.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

……………………………………

……………………………… .

Dr. Gábor Horváth

Beatrix Hofmeister

Acting chairman

Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKKO INVEST NYRT.
07:55aAKKO INVEST : GM Resolutions
PU
04/19AKKO INVEST : Press release - AKKO subsidiary NEO Property Services again sees record reve..
PU
03/31AKKO INVEST : General Meeting - Proposals II.
PU
03/31AKKO INVEST : General Meeting - Proposals I.
PU
03/21AKKO INVEST : General Meeting Invitation - 21.04.2022
PU
2021AKKO INVEST : 15-11-2021 - Corporate events calendar 2022
PU
2021Akko Invest Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021AKKO Invest Nyrt. agreed to acquire NEO Property Services from WING Zrt for HUF 18.5 bi..
CI
2020AKKO Needs Shareholders approval to acquire NEO Property
CI
2017Plotinus Holding Nyrt's Equity Buyback announced on January 9, 2017 has expired.
CI
More news
Chart AKKO INVEST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
AKKO Invest Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gábor Varga Director
Zoltán Prutkay Chairman
Imre Attila Horváth Vice Chairman
Gábor Székely Director
István Matskási Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKO INVEST NYRT.-27.44%29
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-5.07%70 183
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.82%27 986
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-3.34%15 063
HAL TRUST-5.21%13 009
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.21%12 138