AKKO Invest : GM Resolutions

Resolution No. 1/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting elects Beatrix Hofmeister keeper of the minutes, Beatrix Hofmeister vote teller and Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári, proxy of the shareholder Chantili Invest Zrt., verifier of the minutes.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

…………………………………… ……………………………… . Dr. Gábor Horváth Beatrix Hofmeister Acting chairman Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 2/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the report of the Management Board on the business activities of the Company in 2021 and the assets position of the Company in accordance with the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

…………………………………… ……………………………… . Dr. Gábor Horváth Beatrix Hofmeister Acting chairman Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 3/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the report of the Audit Committee on the 2021 individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with IFRS and the proposal for the use of the after-tax profit in accordance with the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

…………………………………… ……………………………… . Dr. Gábor Horváth Beatrix Hofmeister Acting chairman Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 4/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the auditor's report on the results of the audit of the 2021 annual accounts prepared in accordance with IFRS and the proposal of the Management Board for the use of the after-tax profit in accordance with the annex to the proposal.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

…………………………………… ……………………………… . Dr. Gábor Horváth Beatrix Hofmeister Acting chairman Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes

Resolution No. 5/2022. (IV. 21.) of the General Meeting of AKKO Invest Nyilvánosan Működő

Részvénytársaság

The General Meeting approves the Company's individual annual accounts for 2021 in accordance IFRS with a balance sheet total of THUF 23,111,917, equity of THUF 5,592,611 and a total comprehensive income of THUF 35,754 in accordance with the appendix to the proposal.

The General Meeting approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2021 in accordance with the appendix to the proposal with a balance sheet total of THUF 32,974,966, equity of THUF 5,910,168, total comprehensive income from continuing operations of THUF 584,136 and THUF - 569 from discontinued operations.

Budapest, 21 April 2022

…………………………………… ……………………………… . Dr. Gábor Horváth Beatrix Hofmeister Acting chairman Keeper of the minutes

…………………………………… .

Zsófia Terézia Somlóvári Verifier of the minutes