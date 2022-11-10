Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  AKKO Invest Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    AKKO   HU0000170824

AKKO INVEST NYRT.

(AKKO)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
292.00 HUF   +3.91%
AKKO Invest : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

11/10/2022 | 11:19am EST
Extraordinary Information

Transaction of person discharging managerial

responsibilities

AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to the (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014 and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information:

AKKO Invest Plc hereby notifies its esteemed shareholders that based on the information received today, Mr. Péter Márk Bosánszky - a Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee - sold 162,000 AKKO Invest Plc. ordinary shares at OTC an average price of HUF 278 per share, so the amount of ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. owned by Mr. Péter Márk Bosánszky changed to 650.

Budapest, November 10, 2022

AKKO Invest Plc

Disclaimer

AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart AKKO INVEST NYRT.
AKKO Invest Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gábor Varga Director
Zoltán Prutkay Chairman
Imre Attila Horváth Vice Chairman
Gábor Székely Director
István Matskási Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKKO INVEST NYRT.-31.21%23
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-26.37%22 144
VONOVIA SE-51.98%18 627
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.48%8 337
VINGROUP-43.53%8 012
VINHOMES-45.67%7 801