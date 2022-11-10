AKKO Invest : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

Extraordinary Information
Transaction of person discharging managerial
responsibilities
AKKO Invest Plc. (1118 Budapest, Dayka Gábor utca 5.) pursuant to the (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014 and in compliance with the publication obligation prescribed by the 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM decree provides the following information:
AKKO Invest Plc hereby notifies its esteemed shareholders that based on the information received today, Mr. Péter Márk Bosánszky - a Member of Board of Directors and Audit Committee - sold 162,000 AKKO Invest Plc. ordinary shares at OTC an average price of HUF 278 per share, so the amount of ordinary shares of AKKO Invest Plc. owned by Mr. Péter Márk Bosánszky changed to 650.
Budapest, November 10, 2022
AKKO Invest Plc
Disclaimer
AKKO Invest Nyrt. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:18:02 UTC.