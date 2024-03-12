NATIONAL PROSPECTUS AKOBO MINERALS AB (PUBL) (A public limited company incorporated and existing under the laws of Sweden) Subsequent Rights Issue of up to 28,346,785 New Shares Subscription Period starting on or about 13 March 2024 at 09:00 hours (CET) to on or about 27 March 2024 at 13:00 hours (CET) Trading in Subscription Rights starting on or about 13 March 2024 to on or about 21 March 2024. This prospectus (the ʺProspectusʺ) has been prepared by Akobo Minerals AB (publ) (the "Company", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the ʺGroupʺ or "Akobo"), a public limited company incorporated and existing under the laws of Sweden, in connection with a subsequent rights issue (the "Subsequent Rights Issue") of up to 28,346,785 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares"), each with a quota value of SEK 0.0371599322777818, at a subscription price of NOK 1 per New Share (the ʺSubscription Priceʺ). In aggregate, 53,150,223 subscription rights will be issued, whereby fifteen (15) Subscription Rights give the right to subscribe for eight (8) New Shares (the "Subscription Rights"). Shareholders in the Company as of 5 March 2024 (as registered with Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") and in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (the "VPS") two trading days thereafter, on 7 March 2024 (the ʺRecord Dateʺ)) (the ʺEligible Shareholdersʺ), will receive one (1) Subscription Right for each share held by such Eligible Shareholder in the Company as of the Record Date. Subscription without Subscription Rights will be permitted; however, there can be no assurance that New Shares will be allocated for such subscriptions. The subscription period will commence on or about 13 March 2024 at 09:00 (CET) and end on or about 27 March 2024 at 13:00 hours (CET) (the ʺSubscription Periodʺ). Subscription Rights that are not used to subscribe for New Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder. For subscribers in VPS, the due date for payment of the New Shares is expected on or about 4 April 2024 (the "Payment Dateʺ). The New Shares will when issued be registered in the VPS and Euroclear in book-entry form and are expected to be delivered to the applicant's VPS account on or about 22 April 2024. Trading in the New Shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to commence on or about 22 April 2024, under the ticker code ʺAKOBOʺ. The Subscription Rights and the New Shares are being offered only in those jurisdictions in which, and only to those persons to whom, offers and sales of the New Shares (pursuant to the exercise of Subscription Rights) may lawfully be made and, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would not require any filing, registration, or similar action. The Subscription Rights and the New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ʺU.S. Securities Actʺ) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America (ʺU.S.ʺ or ʺUnited Statesʺ), and are being offered and sold: (i) in the United States only to Qualified Institutional Buyers (ʺQIBsʺ) in reliance on Rule 144A or pursuant to another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that sellers of New Shares may be relying on the exemption from the provisions of Section 5 of the U.S. Securities Act provided by Rule 144A. The distribution of this Prospectus and the offer and sale of the Subscription Rights and the New Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this Prospectus are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. See Section 4.11.7 ʺSelling and Transfer Restrictionsʺ. Investing in the Company's shares (the "Shares"), including the New Shares, and the Subscription Rights involves a high degree of risk. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus and in particular consider Section 3.8 ʺRisk Factors related to the business of the Group and the industry in which it operatesʺ and Section 4.15 "Risk factors related to the Subscription Rights and New Shares". This Prospectus is a national prospectus (Norwegian: nasjonalt prospekt) and has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises in accordance with section 7-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Neither the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) (the "Norwegian FSA") nor any other public authority has carried out any form of review, control, or approval of the Prospectus. This Prospectus does not constitute an EEA- prospectus. Manager SpareBank 1 Markets AS The date of this Prospectus is 11 March 2024

1. STATEMENTS Responsibility for the Prospectus This Prospectus has been prepared by the Company in connection with the Subsequent Rights Issue as described herein. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for this Prospectus. The members of the Board of Directors confirm that, after having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case, the information contained in this Prospectus is, to the best of their knowledge, in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its import. 11 March 2024 The Board of Directors of Akobo Minerals AB (publ) Hans Olav Torsen Chair Carl Eide Helge Rushfeldt Board Member Board Member 1

1.1 Forward-looking statements This Prospectus may include "forward-looking" statements that may reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance; including but not limited to, statements relating to the risks specific to the Company's business, future earnings, the ability to distribute dividends, the solution to contractual disagreements with counterparties, the implementation of strategic initiatives as well as other statements relating to the Company's future business development and economic performance. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology; including the terms "assumes", "projects", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "estimate", "expects", "seeks to", "may", "might", "plan", "will", "would", "can", "could", "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this Prospectus and may include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, goals, objectives, financial condition and results of operations, liquidity, outlook and prospects, growth, strategies, impact of regulatory initiatives, capital resources and capital expenditure and dividend targets, and the industry trends and developments in the markets in which the Group operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Group, or, as the case may be, the industry, to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate. Because of these known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the outcome may differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumption prove to be incorrect, the Company's business, actual financial condition, cash flows or results of operations could differ materially from that described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law or regulation. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on the behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this Prospectus. 1.2 Third party information This Prospectus may contain industry and market data obtained through third parties, including, inter alia, independent industry publications, purchased market reports, market research, internal surveys, and other publicly available information. Any information sourced from third parties has been accurately reproduced and, as far as the Company is aware and are able to ascertain from information published by said third party, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. 2

2 INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY 2.1 Company name, business registration number and LEI The Company's registered and commercial name is Akobo Minerals AB (publ). The Company's registration number with the Swedish Companies Registration Office is 559148-1253 and its Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI") code is 549300Q7RJC8BD1UB509. 2.2 Business address and contact details The Company's registered office is in the municipality of Gothenburg in Västra Götaland County, Sweden. The contact details of the Company are as follows: Business address: Södra Allégatan 13, 413 01 Gothenburg, Sweden.

Telephone number: (+47) 92 80 40 14

E-mail: info@akobominerals.com The Company's website can be found at www.akobominerals.com. The content of the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, or otherwise form part of, this Prospectus. 2.3 Board of Directors and CEO The names, positions, current term of office of the Board Members as at the date of this Prospectus, is set out in the table below. Table 1 - Overview of the Board Members Name Position Hans Olav Torsen Chair Carl Eide Board Member Helge Rushfeldt Board Member As of the time of this Prospectus, the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is Jørgen Evjen. During the last five years preceding the date of this Prospectus, neither of the Group's CEO nor any of the Board Members have: been convicted in relation to indictable offences or convictions in relation to fraudulent offences;

received any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by any statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies) or was disqualified by a court from acting as a member of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of any company; or

been declared bankrupt or been associated with any bankruptcy, receivership, or liquidation in his capacity as a founder, director, or senior manager of a company. 3

3 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY 3.1 Organizational structure and applicable legislation The Company is a public limited company organised and registered under the laws of Sweden pursuant to the Swedish companies act (the "Swedish Companies Act"). 3.2 Date of incorporation The Company was formally incorporated in Sweden on 2 January 2018 and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 5 February 2018. 3.3 Objective of the Company Pursuant to Section 2 of the Articles of Association, the Company's objective is to exploit geo-resources with a special focus on precious and base metals. The Company may also trade with license and rights in the commodities sector and trade in financial instruments such as equities and related securities, bonds and currencies, real estate and movable property and related activities. 3.4 Shares, share capital, share options and outstanding authorisations 3.4.1 Shares and share capital As at the date of this Prospectus, the Company's share capital is SEK 3,238,628.30243317 divided into 87,153,773 Shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0,0371599322777818. The Company has one class of shares, and all shares provide equal rights, including the right to dividend and voting rights. The Shares carry one vote each. The Shares are registered in a central securities depository register in accordance with the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479). The register is managed by Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm. The Shares are also registered in the Norwegian VPS system. The Company's register of shareholders in VPS is administrated by the VPS Registrar, DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets registrar's department, Norway. The Shares are listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'AKOBO'. For US investors, the Shares are traded on the OTCQX Best Market, under the ticker symbol 'AKOBF'. 3.4.2 Share options, warrants, convertible loans On 20 March 2023, the Company announced that it had issued an unsecured convertible loan of NOK 22.475 million from new and existing investors. The loan contribution - primarily from major shareholders - has a term of two years and an annual interest rate of 15 percent. The loan may be converted into shares on a quarterly basis or at the maturity date, subject to certain conditions being met. If converted, the conversion of the loan will take place by each lender subscribing for shares through offsetting the loan amount (including accrued interest) against a conversion price of NOK 6.90 per share. The actual conversion of the loan is subject to a resolution at the Company's shareholders' meeting. If the Company, for whatever reason, is not able to issue the required shares to the lenders, the loan shall be repaid in full, together with accrued interest. On 6 September 2023, the Company announced that it had issued another unsecured convertible loan of NOK 34.4 million from existing investors (together with the unsecured convertible loan of NOK 22.475 million from new and existing investors referred to as the "Convertible Loans"). The loan has a term of two years and an annual interest rate of 20 percent. The loan may be converted into shares on a quarterly basis or at the maturity date, subject to certain conditions being met. If converted, the conversion of the loan will take place by each lender subscribing for shares through offsetting the loan amount (including accrued interest) against a conversion price of NOK 7.00 per share. If the Loan is converted at maturity, the conversion price shall be the lowest of either (1) NOK 7.00 per Share or (2) the volume-weighted average price per share on Euronext Growth Oslo over the thirty (30) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the maturity date with a 10 percent in discount. On 8 February 2024, the Company announced that it had secured a NOK 6 million bridge loan from existing shareholders (the ("Bridge Loan"). The loan matures in August 2025 and has an annual interest rate of 20 percent. The loan may be converted into shares at the next share issue or at the maturity date, subject to certain conditions being met. If converted, the conversion of the loan will take place by each lender subscribing for shares through offsetting the loan amount (including accrued interest). The loan (including accrued Interest) may be converted into shares at the earliest of (i) the resolution of a private placement of shares, or (ii) at the Maturity Date. If the loan is converted in relation to the private placement, the conversion price shall be the subscription price in the placement less a discount of 15 percent, or on such terms as otherwise agreed between the lenders and the borrower. If the loan is converted at the maturity date, the conversion price shall be the volume-weighted average price per share on Euronext Growth Oslo over the thirty (30) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the maturity date with a 10 percent in discount. This financial measure provides the Company with flexibility to navigate the current landscape and conclude a financial solution that involves all stakeholders in the Company. Subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on or about 2 April 2024 (the "EGM"), the Company has offered the lenders to convert the Convertible Loans (including interest until maturity) and the Bridge Loan (including interest until maturity) into new shares in the Company at the Subscription Price. The subscription price has been determined through negotiations with the lenders at arm's length and is deemed by the Company to be in accordance with market conditions. 4

Hence, the Board of Directors has proposed that the EGM resolves on a set-off issue of a maximum of NOK 85,587,399, entailing an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 3,180,421.950671464 to offset the Convertible Loans and the Bridge Loan. The Company has also issued a total of 5,280,328 warrants, each giving the right to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company. Strike price for the warrants ranges from 2.5 NOK to 8.5 NOK. 3.4.3 Outstanding authorisations 3.4.3.1 Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon the new issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights At the extraordinary general meeting held on 2 February 2024, the Board of Directors was authorized to, with deviations from the shareholders' preferential rights, until the time of the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares. Payment can be made against cash payment and / or through payment in kind and / or through set-off. Issue in accordance with the authorization shall take place on market terms, subject to any market issue discount, which the Company's Board of Directors deems to prevail on each individual occasion. The company's share capital and the number of shares may, with the support of the authorization, be increased in total by an amount or number that fits within the framework of the articles of association in force at any given time. 3.4.3.2 Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon the new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with deviation from the pre-emption rights of shareholders At the annual general meeting held on 19 June 2023, the Board of Directors was authorized to, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, until the time of the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares, warrants and / or convertibles. Payment can be made against cash payment and / or through payment in kind and / or through set-off. Issue in accordance with the authorization shall take place on market terms, subject to any market issue discount, which the Company's Board of Directors deems to prevail on each individual occasion. The Board's decision on the issue of shares, warrants and / or convertibles may result in a total increase in the number of shares in the Company by a maximum of 7,600,000 shares (in the event of full subscription with the support of such warrants and / or full conversion of such convertibles and before any recalculation according to the terms of the warrants and / or the convertibles). Upon full utilization of the authorization, the dilution amounts to approximately 15 percent calculated on the current number of shares in the Company. 3.4.3.3 Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve upon the new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles without deviation from the pre-emption rights of shareholders At the annual general meeting held on 19 June 2023, the Board of Directors was authorized to, without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, until the time of the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares, warrants and / or convertibles. Payment can be made against cash payment and / or through payment in kind and / or through set-off. Issue in accordance with the authorization shall take place on market terms, subject to any market issue discount, which the Company's Board of Directors deems to prevail on each individual occasion. The Company's share capital and the number of shares may, with the support of the authorization, be increased in total by an amount or number that fits within the framework of the articles of association in force at any given time. 3.5 Business of the Group 3.5.1 Introduction to the Group Akobo Minerals AB (publ) is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and mining company with ongoing exploration and mine development in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, southwest Ethiopia. The Company has a wholly owned Norwegian subsidiary, Abyssinia Resources Development AS, which in turn owns 99.94 % of the Ethiopian subsidiary, Etno Mining Plc. Etno Mining Plc. is the sole holder of a gold exploration permit in the Gambella region of Ethiopia covering a 182 km2 area, as well as a large-scale gold and associated minerals mining license covering 16 km2 within the exploration license area. As of 30 September 2023, Akobo had a total of 138 permanent and 40 fixed term employees. 133 of the permanent employees are based in the Group's exploration activity in Ethiopia, four in Scandinavia, and one in the UK. 3.5.2 Principal activities The Group conducts gold exploration operations in Ethiopia through Etno Mining Plc. The work is mainly related to trenching, soil sampling, drilling, ground magnetics and extensive geological mapping of license area. Akobo is currently developing the Segele mine, which has an Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource of 68,000 ounces, yielding a gold grade of 22.7 g/ton. Still open to depth, the gold mineralised zone continues to expand and may have a positive impact on future resource estimates and the life expectancy of the mine. 3.6 Key events and planned investments 3.6.1 Key events in the development of the Group The table below provides an overview of key events of the Group for the last two years: 5