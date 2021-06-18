Akobo Minerals : Annual report 2020

Akobo Minerals AB (publ) owns 99.97% of the Akobo project through its Norwegian and Ethiopian subsidiaries. The exploration permit for the Akobo Minerals project is held by ETNO Mining Ltd, a 99.97%-owned subsidiary of Akobo Minerals AB (publ).
4
The project itself comprises an Ethiopian exploration license covering 182 km2 situated in the far southwest of the country. It is located approximately 700 kilometres by road from the capital Addis Ababa and 20 kilometres from the border with South Sudan.
The history of Akobo Minerals in Ethiopia is a little over a decade old, beginning when the company was granted its first exploration license - which has since been renewed yearly - covering the Akobo district to carry out extensive exploration work to develop gold deposits. However, the history of gold mining in the region stretches back over more than three millennia, when gold was excavated and transported to Egypt for the benefit of the pharaohs. Since that time gold mining activity in Ethiopia has waxed and waned, but until Akobo Minerals arrived, mining in the region was only undertaken by local individual artisans, numbering around 25,000, digging for gold using rudimentary tools.
Through intensive work over the past decade, Akobo Minerals has defined two areas of exploration focus - Segele and Joru. Though both are considered exciting prospects for gold, each is quite different. Segele is quite small, with high concentration of gold, while Joru covers a larger area, with a lower gold content.
All of the recent exploration on this project has been conducted by a local team of geologists and support staff, primarily comprising a group of former geologists from the Geological Survey of Ethiopia that were central in the exploration and discovery of Ethiopia's successfully operated Lega Dembi gold mine.
Covering the license area, exploration activity has outlined alluvial gold resources, and Akobo Minerals'
Vision
statement
Akobo Minerals' vision is to be a leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia developing industry-leading gold
reserves
Mission
statement
Akobo Minerals' mission is to provide the highest level of gold exploration knowledge, which leads to successful future mining activities. We will achieve this whilst caring for the needs of our employees, managing the demands of our environment and creating value for our investors
team of geologists has worked extensively during the past ten years to identify several potential primary gold targets. Following this, the drill program began at the end of 2019 in Segele and has so far shown exceptional high-grade gold results, particularly following a new round of drilling which commenced in late 2020. The results have been confirmed by the international recognized analytical laboratory, ALS.
The company is run by a management team, based in Norway and Sweden, which has a strong track record of corporate management and minerals exploration competence. This team is supported by a workforce in Ethiopia which at the end of
2020 comprised 30 locals. It has always been the company's strategy to find, train and work with in-country employees, who will work with the small management team in Norway and Sweden, thereby ensuring a low operational cost for the company.
Akobo Minerals is presently registered at the Euronext NOTC exchange in Oslo, with a full listing on the Euronext Growth exchange expected during 2021. The company has more than 3.500 shareholders, of which 87 percent of the shares are held by Norwegian investors and 6 percent by Ethiopian management, while the final 7 percent are held by Swedish investors.
Company
strategy
Akobo Minerals has a clear strategy that is aimed at building a portfolio of gold resources through high-impact exploration and monetizing, while adhering to a lean business operation. With a core management located in Norway and Sweden, we are committed to leveraging the skills and expertise of in-country personnel to build a successful Ethiopian exploration operation.
Akobo Minerals will continue to develop the Akobo-site assets and knowledge base through high quality geology, structural geology, geophysics, geochemistry and core drilling. These skills will be underpinned by the company's drive to establishing JORC-compliant resources and reserves.
With JORC(2012)-compliant resources, Akobo will beableto attracttheattention of the world's mining majors who have a strategic requirementto replacetheirdwindling reserves caused by years of mining ratherthanexploration.
Akobo Minerals will strive to collaborate with investorsandpartnerswithwhomit can develop and expand its operations inorderto create long-term profits or secure an exit plan at attractive terms.
5 AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - ANNUAL REPORT 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Akobo Minerals AB (publ) published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:44:07 UTC.