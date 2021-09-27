Akobo Minerals : 2021 Segele Scoping Study v1.1

Report Details: Issuing Organisation Company Name Akobo Minerals AB (publ) Company Registered Address Sodra Allégatan 13 41301 Gothenburg Sweden Company Organization Number 559148-1253 Project Name Segele Chief Executive Officer Jørgen Evjen Chief Operating Officer Matt Jackson Chief Exploration Manager Johan Sjöberg General Manager Tesfaye Medhane Report Details Report Name Segele Scoping Study Effective Date 24th September 2021 Revision Number V1.1 Last Edited 24th September 2021 Report Status Final Author Details Coordinating Author Dr Matthew Jackson Akobo Minerals AB Competent Person BSc PhD MAusIMM(CP) (Exploration Results) Contributing Author and Michael Lowry SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd Competent Person BSc Hons (Geology), GCert (Mineral Resources) (Geostatistics), MAusIMM Contributing Author and Prof Steven Rupprecht Borrego Sun Pty Ltd Competent Person PhD (Mech Eng), (BSc Mining Eng.), (Mining Engineering) Honorary Life Fellow SAIMM Contributing Author and John Derbyshire Goshawk Network Technologies CC Competent Person BSc Eng (Chem), Pr Eng, FSAIMM (Chemical Engineering) Contributing Author and Dr Cathryn MacCallum Sazani Research and Development Ltd Competent Person MSc(econ) CEnv, CSci FIMMM Environment, Social and Governance) Peer Reviewer Robert Urie SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd BE (Hons) Mining, GCert (Applied Finance), FAusIMM 2

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statements This report is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdictions where it would be illegal. It is issued for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. Akobo Minerals does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Copies of this publication are not being, and may not be, distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. The Scoping Study referred to in this report is based on low-level technical and economic assessments, and is insufficient to support estimation of Ore Reserves or to provide assurance of an economic development case at this stage, or to provide certainty that the conclusions of the Scoping Study will be realised. An "Inferred Mineral Resource" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred Mineral Resource" necessarily be upgraded to a higher category. 3

1 Executive Summary Akobo Minerals AB (publ) ("Akobo Minerals"), is a Norway-based gold exploration company, currently with ongoing exploration in southwest Ethiopia. Akobo Minerals holds an exploration license over key targets in the area. Mineralisation was discovered in several locations and the company is engaged in mining studies to advance the project to production, alongside exploration core drilling. At the highest priority targets, Segele and Joru, the company has so far released high- grade gold results including the Segele deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 78ktonnes at a grade of 20.9g/t. Core-drilling and trenching at Joru have intersected both high-grade gold zones and large wide zones near surface. The Akobo gold project is located in the Gambela region, Dima Woreda and south of the Akobo River, roughly 720 km SW from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. The project area currently covers 182 km2 of highly prospective geology within the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The area is considered as lowland by Ethiopian standards, the elevation varies between 600 and 800 meters above sea level and is made up of a gently rolling savanna landscape. The Akobo Project is hosted by the Western Ethiopian Shield (WES) which is an ancient mining region that has been largely ignored by modern exploration. The WES shield has hosted small-scale and artisanal mining for many hundreds of years in places such as Yubdo and Nejo further to the North. Since the 1990's the only successful exploration project in the WES has been the Tulu Kapi project (approximately 300km to the North). Tulu Kapi has inferred and indicated resources of 1.7 million ounces (grade of 2.65g/t) within the same orogenic belt as the Akobo project. With a local team of over 38 staff in Ethiopia and only 3 located in Scandinavia, Akobo Minerals is entirely focused on Ethiopian operations and has over 10 years' experience of work in the field area. Akobo Minerals geologists were responsible for the Segele discovery and the project and license area is surrounded by several high-priority exploration targets. The engineering work contained in this Scoping Study covers only mineralization which has been subject to the Mineral Resource Estimate (SRK, April 2021). The Segele mineralisation is open at depth and likely to be extended. For information about the other exploration targets under investigation, the reader is referred to the Competent Persons Report (Jackson et al, 2019) and press releases on www.akobominerals.com. 4

The April 2021 Segele Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared and classified in accordance with the guidelines of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code, 2012 edition) by Mr Michael Lowry who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd. Mr Lowry has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012). A summary of the Segele Mineral Resources as at 6 April 2021 is presented in Table . Table 1: Segele Gold Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate as at 6 April 2021. Classification Cut-off Ktonnes Au Au (Au g/t) (g/t) ounces Measured ≥0.5 0 0 0 Indicated ≥0.5 0 0 0 Inferred ≥0.5 78 20.9 52,410 Total ≥0.5 78 20.9 52,410 It is considered that an incline shaft is the most appropriate method to access the Segele orebody. After 11 months of incline development, mining will begin with either shrinkage stoping, post room and pillar, narrow vein stull mining, or cut and fill depending on the dip and orientation of the orebody. For the purposes of this study shrinkage is assumed to be the mining method of choice. Tonnages are expected to ramp up from 998 tpm to a production peak of 5,681 tpm. The current 5

