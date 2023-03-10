Akobo Minerals : Q4 Presentation 2022

Disclaimer

This document has been used during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Akobo Mining's business.

This presentation includes information from the Segele Mineral Resource Estimate released by Akobo Minerals AB on the 22nd of April 2022. Akobo Minerals AB confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the information contained in the press release regarding the Segele Mineral Resource (22/4/2022). All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate are relevant and have not materially changed.

The information that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Lowry who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd. Mr Lowry has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lowry consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information and context in which it appears.