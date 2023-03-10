Advanced search
    AKOBO   SE0015193412

AKOBO MINERALS AB (PUBL)

(AKOBO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:28 2023-03-09 am EST
6.980 NOK   +0.29%
03:14aAkobo Minerals : Q4 Report 2022
PU
03:14aAkobo Minerals : Q4 Presentation 2022
PU
03/09Akobo Minerals announces results for the fourth quarter of 2022
AQ
Akobo Minerals : Q4 Presentation 2022

03/10/2023 | 03:14am EST
Fourth quarter 2022 Presentation

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) 09.03.202

Disclaimer

This document has been used during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Akobo Mining's business.

This presentation includes information from the Segele Mineral Resource Estimate released by Akobo Minerals AB on the 22nd of April 2022. Akobo Minerals AB confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data which materially affects the information contained in the press release regarding the Segele Mineral Resource (22/4/2022). All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate are relevant and have not materially changed.

The information that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Michael Lowry who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd. Mr Lowry has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lowry consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information and context in which it appears.

2

Table of Contents

I Introduction

  1. Operational update
    III Financial update

IV Q & A

3

Akobo Minerals

Scandinavian based gold exploration and mining company with assets in Ethiopia

Corporate structure and listing

Transparent corporate structure

Stock listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo and Frankfurt Stock

exchange (ticker: AKOBO) with a current market capitalization of

NOK 300 million (USD 30 million)

Akobo Minerals AB

(Sweden)

Abyssinia Resources

Development AS

(Norway)

ETNO Mining plc

(Ethiopia)

  • The company is backed by a strong group of active Norwegian shareholders in addition to 3,000 retail shareholders
  • The company holds 8.5 mUSD in debt from US based investors

4

Strong corporate foundation with a 'de-risked'mining project

  • Build a strong local foothold, based upon the principles of good ethics, transparency and communication
  • Continue low-cost exploration activities backed by cash flow from boutique mining to support growing mineral resources and discovery of new gold deposits
  • Become a major player in the future development of the very promising Ethiopian mining industry
  • International recognised ESG program in place
  • Long-termvisibility with current exploration and mining licenses in place
  • Mining operations well underway
  • Processing plant produced and arriving at site
  • Significant cash flow expected over the life-of-mine
  • Potential for dividend following repayment of loan
  • New exploration targets successfully identified
  • First mover advantage, with several expansion possibilities identified

5

Disclaimer

Akobo Minerals AB (publ) published this content on 09 March 2023


© Publicnow 2023
