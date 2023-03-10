Akobo Minerals : Q4 Report 2022

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022
CONTENTS
ABOUT AKOBO MINERALS
IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022
EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
COMMENTS FROM THE CEO
KEY METRICS
SEGELE MINE
EXPLORATION ACTIVITES
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
CORPORATE STRUCTURE AND RISK FACTORS
INCOME STATEMENT - group of companies
BALANCE SHEET - group of companies
CHANGES IN EQUITY - group of companies
CASH FLOW - group of companies
INCOME STATEMENT - parent company
BALANCE SHEET - parent company
CHANGES IN EQUITY - parent company
ABOUT AKOBO MINERALS
Akobo Minerals is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, currently holding an exploration license covering 182 km2 and a mining license covering 16 km2
in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. The company has established itself as the leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia through more than 12 years of on-the-ground activity.
Akobo Minerals' Segele mine has an Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource of 68,000 ounces, yielding a world-class gold grade of 22.7 g/ton, combined with an estimated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of USD 243 per ounce. Still open to depth, the gold mineralised zone continues to expand and will have a positive impact on future resource estimates and the life expectancy of the mine. The exploration license holds numerous promising exploration resource-building prospects in both the vicinity of Segele and in the wider license area.
Akobo Minerals has an excellent relationship with local communities all the way up to national authorities and the company places environment and social governance (ESG) at the heart of
its activities - as demonstrated by a planned, industry-leading, extended shared value program.
Akobo Minerals has built a strong local foothold based upon the principles of sound ethics, transparency and communication, and is ready to take on new opportunities and ventures
as they arise. The company is uniquely positioned to become a major player in the future development of the very promising Ethiopian mining industry.
Akobo Minerals has a clear strategy aimed at building a portfolio of gold resources through high-impact exploration and mining, whilst adhering to a lean business operation. The company is headquartered in Oslo and
is listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - both under the ticker symbol, AKOBO.
2022
IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022
A peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front
The first parts of the processing plant arrived at the site
The contract miner, IW Mining, deployed to the site and broke ground at the Segele mine
The company secured a 5,000-ounce gold loan, equal to USD 8.5 million
Agreement was reached to cease all artisanal activity in the mining concession
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was agreed with Dima Polytechnic to improve local access to technical and vocational training
Indigenous tree seeds have been collected and a community tree nursery began
The company was shortlisted for a Mines and Money ESG Award
EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD
Some delay expected in startup of processing plant, which also impacts liquidity
Positive dialogue with main shareholders to address potential liquidity constraints through issuance of additional loan
New exploration target discovered at Gindaba - perhaps the most significant finding up to date
A two tons/hour ultra-small plant is packed and ready to be sent to Ethiopia by air freight for early gold production
Fabrication and shipping of the main processing plant was completed
The foundation design for the mine was signed- off and building work started
The underground mine boxcut was completed
Two smaller entries into the upper part of the ore body were commenced
Engagement with gold refineries began in order to establish offtake agreements
Gold was confirmed in the first drill hole at the third mineralised zone, about 130 metres west of the main Segele mineralisation
Both the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Minister of Mines were replaced - though the program
of continuous improvements in the regulatory framework are expected to continue
Key ESG community-facing initiatives began:
A Women and Youth Association was registered
Artisanal and small-scale mining and solar technology teaching materials were prepared
Community Ecobrick production started
A MOU was signed with Jimma University for ecological monitoring in Akobo Minerals' project area
An education programme was approved by the Gambella Regional Government
The company was nominated for and awarded the Mining Indaba ESG Nature Award
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
The result for the period: SEK -34.2 million
The result for the year-to-date: SEK -53.8 million
Cash flow for the period:
SEK 45.9 million
Cash at the end of the period: SEK 56.3 million
Total equity at the end of the period: SEK 25.2 million
Total external debt at the end of the period: SEK 95.1 million (by way of a gold loan of 5,000 ounces of gold)
COMMENTS FROM THE CEO
We are pleased to be moving forward, slowly but surely - and working through the challenges of operating in a developing country. Cement, spare parts, access
to good heavy machinery, for example...
and also difficulties with access to containers for shipping and dealing with the impact
of the rolling blackouts in South Africa.
AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022
We are resolving each of the issues, one at a time. However, it has meant that we do expect there to be some delay with the main plant. To mitigate some of the delay, we will receive an ultra-small processing plant from our partner Solo, in order to get started as planned. It will be able to perform processing at 2 tons/hour, adding 20 percent of the capacity of the main plant, but without carbon in leach (CIL). We are aiming for an expected recovery of around 40percent - with the waste going into main plant later.
We now have the control in our own hands of all the aspects relating to when production will commence - the processing plant is complete, we have no issues with import or customs,
no outstanding licences are needed, and ongoing mining work is up and running at the site. It is just a matter of the time it takes to put it all together.
We have good cost control against our budgets, so now it is purely about managing the timing for our start-up.
Underground mining is underway - with our partner, IW mining, blasting and preparing on-site. Working has commenced on the two smaller entries to the gold ore and main incline shaft.
We have begun a dialogue with various refineries that we are talking to about buying our gold
which is a good indicator that we are getting really close to first pouring from our mine.
The last quarter saw good indicators on more exploration targets around Segele, which translates into new tonnage volumes to feed the plant in the years to come. We are also receiving highly encouraging findings from our regional exploration activities, which is part of our long-term plan to build out our operations from Segele and be recognised as a significant player in the Ethiopian mining sector.
We have always spoken of our desire to have ESG as an integral part of our operational excellence
and our efforts have been recognised once again. In December, we were commended by Mines & Money London at its ESG awards ceremony
and last month we picked up an ESG award at the prestigious Mining Indaba exhibition and conference in Cape Town. This is a great achievement and
a positive endorsement of the efforts of all our staff.
Sticking with the ESG theme, we endeavour to recruit in the local community. We are finding good local people to join us, and IW Mining has also recruited its first local employees and started them on a training programme.
In November we successfully closed a 5,000-ounce gold loan, equal to USD 8.5 million, with US-based investor, Monetary Metals. This funding will give us the financial strength to progress the final phase of our mine development at Segele as we move towards completion of the processing plant and commence mine operations. We are looking forward to building a good working relationship with both the new Minister of Mines and the new Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia. With their support, we are confident of a continuing positive development of the mining sector, one
of three central pillars in Ethiopia's 10-year plan.
Thanks to team and everyone working with us. Your huge work efforts to take us to the brink of production are recognised and appreciated.
