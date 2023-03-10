Akobo Minerals : Q4 Report 2022

We are resolving each of the issues, one at a time. However, it has meant that we do expect there to be some delay with the main plant. To mitigate some of the delay, we will receive an ultra-small processing plant from our partner Solo, in order to get started as planned. It will be able to perform processing at 2 tons/hour, adding 20 percent of the capacity of the main plant, but without carbon in leach (CIL). We are aiming for an expected recovery of around 40percent - with the waste going into main plant later.

We now have the control in our own hands of all the aspects relating to when production will commence - the processing plant is complete, we have no issues with import or customs,

no outstanding licences are needed, and ongoing mining work is up and running at the site. It is just a matter of the time it takes to put it all together.

We have good cost control against our budgets, so now it is purely about managing the timing for our start-up.

Underground mining is underway - with our partner, IW mining, blasting and preparing on-site. Working has commenced on the two smaller entries to the gold ore and main incline shaft.

We have begun a dialogue with various refineries that we are talking to about buying our gold

which is a good indicator that we are getting really close to first pouring from our mine.

The last quarter saw good indicators on more exploration targets around Segele, which translates into new tonnage volumes to feed the plant in the years to come. We are also receiving highly encouraging findings from our regional exploration activities, which is part of our long-term plan to build out our operations from Segele and be recognised as a significant player in the Ethiopian mining sector.