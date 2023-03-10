Advanced search
    AKOBO   SE0015193412

AKOBO MINERALS AB (PUBL)

(AKOBO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:28 2023-03-09 am EST
6.980 NOK   +0.29%
03:14aAkobo Minerals : Q4 Report 2022
PU
03:14aAkobo Minerals : Q4 Presentation 2022
PU
03/09Akobo Minerals announces results for the fourth quarter of 2022
AQ
Akobo Minerals : Q4 Report 2022

03/10/2023 | 03:14am EST
Q4 REPORT

2022

UNAUDITED

ending 31 December

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ)

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

ABOUT AKOBO MINERALS

3

IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

4

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

4

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

4

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

5

KEY METRICS

6

SEGELE MINE

7

EXPLORATION ACTIVITES

8

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

9

SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

10

CORPORATE STRUCTURE AND RISK FACTORS

12

INCOME STATEMENT - group of companies

16

BALANCE SHEET - group of companies

17

CHANGES IN EQUITY - group of companies

18

CASH FLOW - group of companies

19

INCOME STATEMENT - parent company

20

BALANCE SHEET - parent company

21

CHANGES IN EQUITY - parent company

22

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ)

Södra Allégatan 13

413 01 Gothenburg Sweden

PHONE: +47 92 80 40 14

Photos in this report: @ Biruk Fisseha

EMAIL: info@akobominerals.com

Org.no 559148-1253

Design by: Seven Six Design

2

ABOUT AKOBO MINERALS

Akobo Minerals is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, currently holding an exploration license covering 182 km2 and a mining license covering 16 km2

in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. The company has established itself as the leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia through more than 12 years of on-the-ground activity.

MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022

Akobo Minerals' Segele mine has an Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource of 68,000 ounces, yielding a world-class gold grade of 22.7 g/ton, combined with an estimated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of USD 243 per ounce. Still open to depth, the gold mineralised zone continues to expand and will have a positive impact on future resource estimates and the life expectancy of the mine. The exploration license holds numerous promising exploration resource-building prospects in both the vicinity of Segele and in the wider license area.

Akobo Minerals has an excellent relationship with local communities all the way up to national authorities and the company places environment and social governance (ESG) at the heart of

its activities - as demonstrated by a planned, industry-leading, extended shared value program.

Akobo Minerals has built a strong local foothold based upon the principles of sound ethics, transparency and communication, and is ready to take on new opportunities and ventures

as they arise. The company is uniquely positioned to become a major player in the future development of the very promising Ethiopian mining industry.

Akobo Minerals has a clear strategy aimed at building a portfolio of gold resources through high-impact exploration and mining, whilst adhering to a lean business operation. The company is headquartered in Oslo and

is listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - both under the ticker symbol, AKOBO.

AKOBO

3

2022

IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT

  • A peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front
  • The first parts of the processing plant arrived at the site
  • The contract miner, IW Mining, deployed to the site and broke ground at the Segele mine
  • The company secured a 5,000-ounce gold loan, equal to USD 8.5 million
  • Agreement was reached to cease all artisanal activity in the mining concession
  • A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was agreed with Dima Polytechnic to improve local access to technical and vocational training
  • Indigenous tree seeds have been collected and a community tree nursery began
  • The company was shortlisted for a Mines and Money ESG Award

AKOBO

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

  • Some delay expected in startup of processing plant, which also impacts liquidity
  • Positive dialogue with main shareholders to address potential liquidity constraints through issuance of additional loan
  • New exploration target discovered at Gindaba - perhaps the most significant finding up to date
  • A two tons/hour ultra-small plant is packed and ready to be sent to Ethiopia by air freight for early gold production
  • Fabrication and shipping of the main processing plant was completed
  • The foundation design for the mine was signed- off and building work started
  • The underground mine boxcut was completed
  • Two smaller entries into the upper part of the ore body were commenced
  • Engagement with gold refineries began in order to establish offtake agreements
  • Gold was confirmed in the first drill hole at the third mineralised zone, about 130 metres west of the main Segele mineralisation
  • Both the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Minister of Mines were replaced - though the program
    of continuous improvements in the regulatory framework are expected to continue
  • Key ESG community-facing initiatives began:
    • A Women and Youth Association was registered
    • Artisanal and small-scale mining and solar technology teaching materials were prepared
    • Community Ecobrick production started
    • A MOU was signed with Jimma University for ecological monitoring in Akobo Minerals' project area
    • An education programme was approved by the Gambella Regional Government
  • The company was nominated for and awarded the Mining Indaba ESG Nature Award

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

  • The result for the period: SEK -34.2 million
  • The result for the year-to-date: SEK -53.8 million
  • Cash flow for the period:
    SEK 45.9 million
  • Cash at the end of the period: SEK 56.3 million
  • Total equity at the end of the period: SEK 25.2 million
  • Total external debt at the end of the period: SEK 95.1 million (by way of a gold loan of 5,000 ounces of gold)

4

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

We are pleased to be moving forward, slowly but surely - and working through the challenges of operating in a developing country. Cement, spare parts, access

to good heavy machinery, for example...

and also difficulties with access to containers for shipping and dealing with the impact

of the rolling blackouts in South Africa.

AKOBO MINERALS AB (publ) - FOURTH QUARTER REPORT 2022

We are resolving each of the issues, one at a time. However, it has meant that we do expect there to be some delay with the main plant. To mitigate some of the delay, we will receive an ultra-small processing plant from our partner Solo, in order to get started as planned. It will be able to perform processing at 2 tons/hour, adding 20 percent of the capacity of the main plant, but without carbon in leach (CIL). We are aiming for an expected recovery of around 40percent - with the waste going into main plant later.

We now have the control in our own hands of all the aspects relating to when production will commence - the processing plant is complete, we have no issues with import or customs,

no outstanding licences are needed, and ongoing mining work is up and running at the site. It is just a matter of the time it takes to put it all together.

We have good cost control against our budgets, so now it is purely about managing the timing for our start-up.

Underground mining is underway - with our partner, IW mining, blasting and preparing on-site. Working has commenced on the two smaller entries to the gold ore and main incline shaft.

We have begun a dialogue with various refineries that we are talking to about buying our gold

  • which is a good indicator that we are getting really close to first pouring from our mine.

The last quarter saw good indicators on more exploration targets around Segele, which translates into new tonnage volumes to feed the plant in the years to come. We are also receiving highly encouraging findings from our regional exploration activities, which is part of our long-term plan to build out our operations from Segele and be recognised as a significant player in the Ethiopian mining sector.

We have always spoken of our desire to have ESG as an integral part of our operational excellence

  • and our efforts have been recognised once again. In December, we were commended by Mines & Money London at its ESG awards ceremony
  • and last month we picked up an ESG award at the prestigious Mining Indaba exhibition and conference in Cape Town. This is a great achievement and
    a positive endorsement of the efforts of all our staff.

Sticking with the ESG theme, we endeavour to recruit in the local community. We are finding good local people to join us, and IW Mining has also recruited its first local employees and started them on a training programme.

In November we successfully closed a 5,000-ounce gold loan, equal to USD 8.5 million, with US-based investor, Monetary Metals. This funding will give us the financial strength to progress the final phase of our mine development at Segele as we move towards completion of the processing plant and commence mine operations. We are looking forward to building a good working relationship with both the new Minister of Mines and the new Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia. With their support, we are confident of a continuing positive development of the mining sector, one

of three central pillars in Ethiopia's 10-year plan.

Thanks to team and everyone working with us. Your huge work efforts to take us to the brink of production are recognised and appreciated.

Yours sincerely,

Jørgen Evjen

CEO, Akobo Minerals

5

Disclaimer

Akobo Minerals AB (publ) published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,86 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net cash 2021 33,4 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Jørgen Evjen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Olav Torsen Chairman
Matt Jackson Chief Operations Officer
Carl Fredrik Eide Director
Helge Rushfeldt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKOBO MINERALS AB (PUBL)2.95%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.68%33 466
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-6.59%27 426
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-13.52%20 446
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.96%17 524
POLYUS0.00%14 854