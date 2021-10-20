Log in
    AKOBO   SE0015193412

AKOBO MINERALS AB (PUBL)

(AKOBO)
Akobo Minerals : SB1M Webinar – October 2021

10/20/2021
Webinar SB1M

19.10.2021

Disclaimer

This document has been used during an oral presentation. Therefore, this document is incomplete without the oral explanations, comments and supporting instruments that were submitted during the referred presentation. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, express or implied, as to the accuracy of the information contained in this document.

Some of the statements made in this document contain forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty is given, and nothing in this document or any other information made available during the oral presentation should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future condition of Akobo Mining's business.

2

Updates since Q2 report

  • Metallurgical Testwork Drilling Successful
  • TS Contracted for Environmental studies
  • Scoping Study Completed
  • Mining Licence Application Submitted
  • Third Rig Contracted
  • Result of testwork
  • Mining Licence Approved

Gold Exploration and Mining Company With Significant Gold Potential

11+ years on-the-ground experience

Experienced team and good relationship with local authorities

182 km2 exploration license in Akobo, Ethiopia

An attractive gold-mining jurisdiction 710 km from Addis

Mining license granted

Potential for significant cash flow from the Segele deposit

Modern machines and equipment

3 drill rigs in operation

Goal of defining 1.5-2 million oz gold

With maiden resource estimate recently announced

Maiden resource estimate done by SRK

Inferred Mineral Resource 52.410oz @ 20,9g/t Au, and confirms international standard on QAQC

High margin gold production envisaged

All In Sustaining Costs USD $243 per ounce

Potential mineralized zone/strike of 15km

Identified between our main targets Segele and Joru

Location of License in Akobo, Ethiopia

4 Source: Company

Exploration Has Identified Two Main Targets - one ready to be mined

1

Segele

2

Joru

  • Total of 5,000m of core and RC drilling completed
  • Numerous bonanza grade intersections and open at depth
  • Maiden resource estimate of 52,410 of @20.9g/t
  • Goal of defining > 0.5 million oz
  • In process to establish targeted mining operations
  • Total of 2,200m of core and RC drilling completed
  • 4-5km of strike length with several drill ready targets
  • Recent assays shows high grade combined with lower grade intersections
  • Goal of defining > 1 million oz
  • Potential to establish large-scale mining

5 Source: Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akobo Minerals AB (publ) published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 16:51:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
