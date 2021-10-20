Akobo Minerals : SB1M Webinar – October 2021

11+ years on-the-ground experience
Experienced team and good relationship with local authorities
182 km2 exploration license in Akobo, Ethiopia
An attractive gold-mining jurisdiction 710 km from Addis
Mining license granted
Potential for significant cash flow from the Segele deposit
Modern machines and equipment
3 drill rigs in operation
Goal of defining 1.5-2 million oz gold
With maiden resource estimate recently announced
Maiden resource estimate done by SRK
Inferred Mineral Resource 52.410oz @ 20,9g/t Au, and confirms international standard on QAQC
High margin gold production envisaged
All In Sustaining Costs USD $243 per ounce
Potential mineralized zone/strike of 15km
Identified between our main targets Segele and Joru