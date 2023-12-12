AKORA Resources Limited has appointed experienced mining company executive Mr. Shane Turner as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective from 1 January 2024. As a Chartered Accountant with over 35 years accounting and financial experience, Mr. Turner has served as a Non-Executive Director, Company Secretary (Co Sec) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
with Mozambique-focused heavy mineral sands company MRG Metals Ltd. since 2011, and as Co Sec and CFO for White Rock Minerals Ltd. since 2016. Outgoing CFO, Mr. John Madden, whose retirement was announced in August 2023, will continue to serve
the Company until the 2023 year-end accounts and Annual Report are completed in early 2024.
December 12, 2023
