Akora Resources Limited is an Australia-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Bekisopa, Satrokala, Tratramarina and Ambodilafa Projects, all iron ore prospects in Madagascar. It holds some 308 square kilometers (km2) of tenements across these three prospective exploration areas. Bekisopa Iron Ore Project is a high-grade iron ore project with a six kilometers (km) strike length and an Inferred Resource of 194.7 million tons. The Bekisopa project consists of three granted research permits (PRs) and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 km2 and located approximately 220 km from the west coast. The Tratramarina Project is located only 16 km from the ocean with a potential port/transhipping location south of Mahanoro near the mouth of the Mangoro River. The Ambodilafa Project is located approximately 45 km from the coastal town of Nosy Varika and 75 km southwest of Mahanoro, which is a natural transshipping port location.