Akora Resources : Bekisopa Drilling Campaign Completed

Bekisopa 2021 Drilling Campaign Completed

Drilling at AKORA's flagship Bekisopa prospect was completed on the 13th of November almost five months after drilling started in June. The drilling program has been an outstanding success, with assays received to date confirming excellent iron grades near surface and drill logging plus magnetic susceptibility readings identifying good iron mineralisation at depth (see ASX releases 20 July, 17 August, 14 September, 23 September, 19 October, 3 November and 9 November 2021).

The 2021 drilling campaign was expanded from the initial 4000m to around 5000m as the drilling continued to intercept iron mineralisation at surface and at depth along the six-kilometre strike length. The decision to extend the drilling was to maximise the benefit from the costs of mobilising the camp, setting up for drilling, geological logging and associated facilities, and increase the probability that the drilling along and across the six-kilometre strike length could lead to a significant maiden JORC Resource estimation. The additional drilling and analytical work have accelerated the proposed 2022 work programme.

The drilling campaign highlights have been many and completing the mobilisation and drilling continuously over five months without a safety incident and only one day lost for mechanical issues is an excellent outcome. The quality of the drilling with drill hole recoveries averaging 97% and the last 6 holes averaging 99% recovery, indicate good drilling practices and we have been very pleased with the teams we work with in Madagascar.

The drilling team and equipment will be demobilised in the coming days. This will enable the completion of the logging and DGPS pick-up of the drill holes. The extension of the drilling programme and the number of deep drill holes intercepting iron mineralisation, has resulted in a significant increase in related geological logging, magnetic susceptibility measurements and drill core splitting to be completed at site before the samples can be transported to Antananarivo for sample preparation. It is expected that the geological team will be at site until around 25 November to complete the logging of the last drill holes, approximately 1,027 metres of drill core from the last six drill holes remaining to be processed. A significant proportion of those metres being iron mineralisation observed in initial drilling reports. This observed iron mineralisation will require confirmation through geological logging and magnetic susceptibility measurements.

AKORA Resources Managing Director Paul Bibby commented on the Bekisopa Resource drilling campaign:

"I have to say that in all my experience in iron ore exploration and development I have never been more excited with a project as I have become with Bekisopa. The grades, the depth, the extent, the quality of the iron mineralization and how readily upgradable the iron looks to be, has all been even better than what I anticipated.

During one of the most trying periods in decades, we have completed an extensive and hugely successful campaign of drilling discovery and now, with the amount and analysis of the data, I'm confident that AKORA will deliver a good maiden JORC Resource. I must make mention of the Madagascar teams we've been working with on site and commend them on their professional attention and the excellent work carried out. I'm looking forward to delivering a very successful year ahead to all AKORA shareholders in 2022."