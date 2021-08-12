Akouos : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights (Form 8-K)

Akouos Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights - Announced European Commission designation of AK-OTOF as an orphan drug for the treatment of otoferlin gene-mediated hearing loss - Advanced both AK-OTOF and AK-antiVEGF towards planned IND submissions in the first half of 2022 and in 2022, respectively - Continued to broaden application of genetic medicines platform to treat additional inner ear conditions BOSTON, August 12, 2021 - Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provides business highlights. 'During the past quarter, we have continued to advance the development of our two lead programs,' said Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos. 'All IND-enabling activities for both AK-OTOF and AK-antiVEGF remain on track to support our planned submissions in 2022, including the completion of dosing in the GLP toxicology study for AK-antiVEGF. We also continue to strengthen our precision genetic medicine platform and progress our earlier stage programs towards the announcement of a product candidate for the treatment of GJB2-mediated hearing loss and targets for hair cell regeneration and autosomal dominant hearing loss, planned for later this year. Our team's exceptional expertise in neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy has helped establish our leadership in the field of inner ear genetic medicine, and enables us to drive forward the development of gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide.' ​ Business Highlights ● AK-OTOF is on track for planned IND submission in the first half of 2022- All IND-enabling activities for AK-OTOF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss, continue to advance as planned. o Along with the Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation previously granted by FDA, the Orphan Drug Designation for AK-OTOF in the European Union could accelerate our development and provide other potential benefits o Following the Hearing Loss Association of America-sponsored Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting for people and families living with sensorineural hearing loss, the Company convened a community advisory board of families affected by OTOF-

mediated hearing loss to learn about their experiences living with the condition and gain their input on the clinical development plan for AK-OTOF ● Advanced AK-antiVEGF toward planned IND submission in 2022 - IND-enabling activities for AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma, continue to make progress, including completion of dosing for the good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology study. ● Applying genetic medicines platform beyond lead programs to address broader range of inner ear conditions - In 2021, the Company plans to announce a product candidate for its GJB2 program, and targets for its hair cell regeneration and autosomal dominant hearing loss programs. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results ● Cash Position - Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $271.8 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $308.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Akouos expects its cash balance to fund operations for at least the next two years. ● Research and Development (R&D) Expenses -R&D expenses were $17.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased efforts in IND-enabling studies and increased manufacturing costs for AK-OTOF and AK-antiVEGF and the growth in the number of R&D employees and their related activities, as well as the expense allocated to R&D related to Akouos's leased facilities. ● General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses - G&A expenses were $5.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in the number of G&A employees and other administrative expenses related to operating as a public company, as well as the expense allocated to G&A related to Akouos's leased facilities. ● Net Loss - Net loss was $22.7 million, or $0.66 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.5 million, or $11.14 per share, for the same period in 2020. About Akouos Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation, plans, and timing of

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 271,751 $ 308,010 Total assets 316,583 333,350 Total liabilities 40,055 22,736 Total stockholders' equity 276,528 310,614 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 17,119 $ 9,937 $ 28,377 $ 17,971 General and administrative 5,665 2,664 10,555 5,168 Total operating expenses 22,784 12,601 38,932 23,139 Loss from operations (22,784) (12,601) (38,932) (23,139) Other income (expense): Interest income 554 80 1,063 180 Other expense, net (510) (2) (957) (4) Total other income, net 44 78 106 176 Net loss $ (22,740) $ (12,523) $ (38,826) $ (22,963) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.66) $ (11.14) $ (1.13) $ (25.05) Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,372,262 1,124,251 34,324,477 916,521 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (23) - 5 - Total other comprehensive income (loss) (23) - 5 - Total comprehensive loss $ (22,763) $ (12,523) $ (38,821) $ (22,963)