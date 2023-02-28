Advanced search
Akoya Biosciences Announces Appointment of Jennifer Kamocsay as General Counsel

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Kamocsay as General Counsel. Ms. Kamocsay will oversee all company legal activities and provide strategic guidance and corporate governance oversight.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya. “Her deep legal expertise and insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our spatial biology platform and establish additional partnerships to support discovery, translational, and clinical markets.”

Ms. Kamocsay most recently served as General Counsel of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., where she was responsible for overseeing and managing all of the company’s legal affairs. Prior to joining Rubius, she was Associate General Counsel for Progress Software Corporation where she oversaw the company’s corporate, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions activities. Ms. Kamocsay began her legal career at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she represented public and private company clients in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and corporate governance matters. Ms. Kamocsay holds a B.A. in History from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law.

“Akoya is an exceptional company that has the potential to truly transform discovery and clinical research through the power of its innovative spatial biology solutions,” said Ms. Kamocsay. “I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time and look forward to working with a remarkable team to help build the company for the future.”

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com


