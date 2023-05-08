Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKYA   US00974H1041

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(AKYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
6.440 USD   -5.99%
05:17pAkoya Biosciences : Corporate Presentation - May 2023
PU
04:33pAkoya : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pEarnings Flash (AKYA) AKOYA BIOSCIENCES Posts Q1 Revenue $21.4M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akoya Biosciences : Corporate Presentation - May 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Overview

May 2023

Akoya Disclaimer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as " anticipate," "estimate," "expect,"" intend,"" may,"" might,"" plan,"" project,"" will,"" would,"" should,"" could," "can,"" predict,"" potential,"" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-

looking statements However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words These statements may relate to our strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial items. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Market Industry Data

Projections, estimates, industry data and information contained in this presentation, including the Company's general expectations and market position and market opportunity, are based on

information from third-party sources and management estimates Although the Company believes that its third-party sources are reliable, the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of its sources The Company's estimates are derived from third-party sources, publicly available information, the Company's knowledge of its industry and assumptions based on such information and knowledge The Company's estimates have not been verified by any independent source All of the projections, estimates, market data and industry information used in this presentation involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information In addition, projections, estimates and assumptions relating to the Company's and its industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, that could cause future performance to differ materially from the Company's expressed projections, estimates and assumptions or those provided by third parties.

2

Akoya is Leading the Spatial Biology Revolution

Transforming Discovery to Diagnostics

Best-in-class platform requirements

Fastest, multiomic, single-cell imaging with subcellular resolution on whole slide

Complete end-to-end solutions

Instruments, reagents, software & services

Established market leader with largest installed base

~1,000 instruments installed worldwide

Greatest number of high-impact publications

860+ total publications

3

Driving Towards a Deeper Understanding of Biology

Advancing Next Generation Tissue Analysis

DNA

RNA

Protein

Transcription

Translation

Reverse

Transcription

Understanding disease progression & response to therapy requires UNBIASED mapping of tissue architecture

4

Akoya is Transforming Tissue Analysis

Mapping Whole Tissue Unlocks an Understanding of Disease Progression & Response to Therapy

Single-Section Whole Slide

Single-Cell Resolution

Cell Segmentation

Subcellular Resolution

Spatial Phenotyping

The LOCATION of key cell types, proteins & transcripts drives tumor activity & immune response

5

Disclaimer

Akoya Biosciences Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05:17pAkoya Biosciences : Corporate Presentation - May 2023
PU
04:33pAkoya : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pEarnings Flash (AKYA) AKOYA BIOSCIENCES Posts Q1 Revenue $21.4M
MT
04:06pAkoya Reports Record Revenue in the First Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023..
GL
04/27Akoya Biosciences Marks Milestone Achievement with Shipment of 1,000th Spatial Biology ..
GL
04/12Akoya Biosciences and Enable Medicine Introduce Cloud Platform to Power Faster Analysis..
GL
04/12Akoya Biosciences Introduces PhenoCode Discovery Panels to Simplify PhenoCycler-Fusion ..
GL
04/12Akoya Biosciences and Enable Medicine Introduce Cloud Platform to Power Faster Analysis..
AQ
04/12Akoya Biosciences Introduces PhenoCode Discovery Panels to Simplify PhenoCycler-Fusion ..
AQ
04/12Akoya Biosciences Introduces Phenocode Discovery Panels to Simplify Phenocycler-Fusion ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 95,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 46,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 263 M 263 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian McKelligon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johnny Ek Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Shepler Chairman
Peter J. Miller Vice President-Research & Development
Clifford C. Hoyt VP-Translational & Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-28.42%263
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.78%210 750
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.66%178 896
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.90%106 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.39%74 099
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.32%70 499
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer