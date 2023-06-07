Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKYA   US00974H1041

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(AKYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
5.560 USD   -2.46%
05:53pAkoya Biosciences Shares Fall on Executive Exits, Stock Offering
DJ
05:46pAkoya Biosciences Launches Share Offering
MT
04:09pAkoya Biosciences Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akoya Biosciences Shares Fall on Executive Exits, Stock Offering

06/07/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Akoya Biosciences on Wednesday dropped 9.2% to $5.05 in after-hours trading after the company said it fired its chief medical officer and chief people officer as part of a cost-cutting plan.

The spatial biology company said Chief Medical Officer Ehab El-Gabry, who took over the role in April 2022, and Marilee Moy, who was named the group's chief people officer in January of last year, are both entitled to receive severance payments, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it is offering shares of its common stock.

Akoya Biosciences didn't, however, disclose the number of shares it is offering or the price of each share. But it noted that entities affiliated with its two largest shareholders, Telegraph Hill Partners and PSC Capital Partners, as well as some of its directors and executive officers intend to buy shares.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 1953ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. -2.46% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-40.44%
PSC CORPORATION LTD. 0.00% 0.34 Delayed Quote.7.94%
Analyst Recommendations on AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 96,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Average target price 16,38 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian McKelligon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johnny Ek Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert G. Shepler Chairman
Peter J. Miller Vice President-Research & Development
Clifford C. Hoyt VP-Translational & Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-40.44%219
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-6.25%199 132
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.59%173 148
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.18.98%110 628
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION9.51%72 848
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.15%63 818
