    AKYA   US00974H1041

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(AKYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akoya Biosciences : Spatial Day 2021 Presentation

12/15/2021 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spatial Day 2021

December 15, 2021

Disclaimer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as " anticipate," "estimate," "expect,"" intend,"" may,"" might,"" plan,"" project,"" will,"" would,"" should,"" could," "can,"" predict,"" potential,"" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-

looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial items. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Market Industry Data

Projections, estimates, industry data and information contained in this presentation, including the Company's general expectations and market position and market opportunity, are based on information from third-party sources and management estimates. Although the Company believes that its third-party sources are reliable, the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of its sources. The Company's estimates are derived from third-party sources, publicly available information, the Company's knowledge of its industry and assumptions based on

such information and knowledge. The Company's estimates have not been verified by any independent source. All of the projections, estimates, market data and industry information used in

this presentation involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. In addition, projections, estimates and assumptions relating to the Company's and its industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, that could cause future performance to differ materially from the Company's expressed projections, estimates and assumptions or those provided by third parties.

2

Welcome & Introduction

Brian McKelligon

CEO, Akoya Biosciences

3

Spatial Day Agenda

Welcome & Introduction

Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Biosciences

Revolutionizing Our

Kai Kessenbrock, Ph.D., Principal Investigator, University of California, Irvine

Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology, Washington University, St. Louis

Understanding of Disease

Biology

Q&A Roundtable- Hosted by Niro Ramachandran, Ph.D., CBO, Akoya Biosciences

Carl Barrett, Ph.D., VP of Translational Medicine, AstraZeneca

Changing the Standard of

Kurt Schalper, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Yale University

Michael Montalto, Ph.D., CSO, PathAI

Care Using Spatial Biomarkers

Q&A Roundtable- Hosted by Pascal Bamford, Ph.D., SVP of R&D, Akoya Biosciences

The Future Direction of Akoya

Niro Ramachandran, Ph.D., CBO, Akoya Biosciences

Closing Remarks

Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Biosciences

Audience Q&A

4

Akoya is Leading the Spatial Biology Revolution

Transforming discovery to clinical research

Complete end-to-end solutions

with instruments, reagents, software, and services

Consistent growth with recurring revenue

from global installed base of > 650

Well-capitalized to drive portfolio expansion

through new products and commercial development

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akoya Biosciences Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
