Akoya Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.



First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million, at the high end of the previously provided range of $12.0 million to $12.2 million.

Solid quarter of instrument sales, especially CODEX with 20 units sold: 28% increase in total company installed base over the last 12 months.

Gross profit was $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in a gross profit margin of approximately 61% in each period.

Akoya completed an initial public offering of 7.6 million shares of common stock in April, raising $151.3 million in gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

First Quarter Business Highlights:

Record number of scientific publications related to our platforms: over 60 new publications in Q1, compared to 109 for all of 2020.

Aggressive hiring plans underway with 21 new employees in Q1 bringing the total headcount to 190; moving quickly to add personnel in all areas of the business, with Commercial and R&D being the near-term priorities.

Hired Frederic Pla as our Chief Operating Officer to accelerate our strong momentum across all of our spatial biology platforms.

Strong presence at AACR including presentations by Dr. Garry Nolan from Stanford University and Akoya Founder, Dr. Janis Taube from Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Laura Esserman from University of California, San Francisco.

Announced collaboration agreement with Johns Hopkins University for immunotherapy biomarker discovery and validation, a co-marketing agreement with Zeiss, and the industry’s first Imaging Innovators (I2) Network to drive application innovation on CODEX.



“Akoya’s performance in the first quarter demonstrates the continued adoption of our Codex and Phenoptics solutions for discovery, translational and clinical research. Our dedicated team delivered strong financial results and important progress across of range of metrics which position Akoya for continued growth and leadership in spatial biology,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “We successfully completed our IPO in April and are now well positioned to execute on our mission of delivering a revolutionary new class of spatially derived biomarkers that empower life sciences researchers to better understand disease and response to therapy.”

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million, compared to $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Product revenue was $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year period. Within product revenue, instrument revenue was $6.8 million in the first quarter 2021, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter 2020. Reagent revenue was $2.5 million in the first quarter 2021, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter 2020.

Services and other revenue totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

We also monitor instruments sold and installed based as key performance indicators for our business:

We sold 37 instruments in Q1 2021; 20 Codex, 17 Phenoptics (includes Polaris, Vectra, and Mantra). The total of 37 exceeds the number sold in any quarter in 2020.

Instrument installed base of 587 as of March 31, 2021; Codex 132, Phenoptics 455

2021 Guidance

Akoya expects full year 2021 revenue to be at least $52.0 million. The second quarter of 2021 is expected to have revenue growth of approximately 45% over the prior year quarter. Also, as of April 30, 2021 the total common shares outstanding are 37.1 million, and the fully diluted common shares are 41.1 million.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product Revenue $ 9,963 $ 8,929 Service and other Revenue 2,249 2,092 Total revenue 12,212 11,021 Cost of goods sold: Cost of product revenue $ 3,607 $ 3,466 Cost of service and other revenue 1,200 859 Total cost of goods sold $ 4,807 $ 4,325 Gross profit $ 7,405 $ 6,696 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,179 6,349 Research and development 3,192 2,372 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 426 (1,561 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,009 899 Total operating expenses 12,806 8,059 Loss from operations (5,401 ) (1,363 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (751 ) (637 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,870 ) - Other income (expense), net (66 ) (105 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (8,088 ) $ (2,105 ) Provision for income taxes 6 (38 ) Net Loss $ (8,082 ) $ (2,143 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (3.54 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 2,706,133 2,288,875



