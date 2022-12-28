Advanced search
    AKYA   US00974H1041

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(AKYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
8.600 USD   -4.12%
04:01pAkoya to Participate at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
04:00pAkoya to Participate at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/20Insider Sell: Akoya Biosciences
MT
Akoya to Participate at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Brian McKelligon, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. PT.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 24,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 340 M 340 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Brian McKelligon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Shepler Chairman
Peter J. Miller Vice President-Research & Development
Clifford C. Hoyt VP-Translational & Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-41.41%340
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.25%214 930
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.71%189 911
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.53%93 283
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.43%66 230
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-30.28%54 724