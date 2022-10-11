Advanced search
    AKYA   US00974H1041

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(AKYA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
11.49 USD   -2.71%
08:06aAkoya to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7th, 2022
GL
08:05aAkoya to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7th, 2022
AQ
10/06Stephens Starts Akoya Biosciences at Overweight With $16 Price Target
MT
Akoya to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7th, 2022

10/11/2022 | 08:06am EDT
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Brian McKelligon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Shepler Chairman
Peter J. Miller Vice President-Research & Development
Clifford C. Hoyt VP-Translational & Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-24.95%435
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-23.44%200 141
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.55%190 161
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-48.08%66 619
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.40%56 749
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-36.13%51 300