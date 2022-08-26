Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKSEN   TREAKSN00011

AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.

(AKSEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-24
28.16 TRY   -1.19%
09:21aAKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 30.06.2022 CMB Report
PU
08/18AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 1H2022 Earnings Presentation 18 August 2022
PU
08/17Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aksa Enerji Üretim : 30.06.2022 CMB Report

08/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Six Months Period Ended

30 June 2022

INDEX

PAGE

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ......................................

1-3

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS.................................................

4

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME..............

5

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ........................................

6

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS........................................................

7

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..................................

8-53

NOTE 1

ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

8-11

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12-21

NOTE 3

OPERATING SEGMENTS

22-23

NOTE 4

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

23-26

NOTE 5

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

27

NOTE 6

TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES

27-28

NOTE 7

BORROWINGS

28-30

NOTE 8

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIOMENT

30-33

NOTE 9

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS

33-34

NOTE 10

COMMITMENTS

34-35

NOTE 11

SHARE CAPITAL, RESERVES AND OTHER EQUITY ITEMS

36-38

NOTE 12

REVENUE

39

NOTE 13

FINANCIAL INCOME

39

NOTE 14

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

40

NOTE 15

TAXATION

40-42

NOTE 16

EARNINGS PER SHARE

42

NOTE 17

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

43-44

NOTE 18

NATURE AND LEVEL OF RISKS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

45-51

NOTE 19

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (FAIR VALUE DISCLOSURES AND EXPLANATION ON

HEDGE ACCOUNTING)

51-52

NOTE 20

NOTES ON THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

52-53

NOTE 21

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

53

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

ASSETS

Note

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Financial investments

5

Trade receivables

- Trade receivables from related parties

4

- Trade receivables from third parties

6

Other receivables

- Other receivables from related parties

4

- Other receivables from third parties

Derivative financial instruments

Inventories

Prepaid expenses

Current tax assets

Other current assets

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Financial investments

5

Other receivables

- Other receivables from third parties

Property, plant and equipment

8

Right-of-use assets

9

Intangible assets

- Other intangible assets

Prepaid expenses

Deferred tax asset

15

Total non-current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

Reviewed/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

236,370,445

524,701,915

563,350,010

592,983,082

7,820,588,848

5,327,703,619

1,983,308,476

766,149,151

5,837,280,372

4,561,554,468

104,513,579

100,822,731

47,618,465

58,618,465

56,895,114

42,204,266

1,735,185

3,859,495

302,842,831

225,353,094

171,349,549

145,128,853

734,519

990,817

188,982,430

207,556,364

9,390,467,396

7,129,099,970

412,408

412,408

124,742,497

12,137,069

124,742,497

12,137,069

16,041,787,117

13,037,533,258

92,650,223

64,593,990

267,651,661

222,087,752

267,651,661

222,087,752

187,847,644

153,147,175

36,715,297

30,526,428

16,751,806,847

13,520,438,080

26,142,274,243

20,649,538,050

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

LIABILITIES

Note

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

7

Current portion of long-term borrowings

7

Short-term finance lease liabilities

7

  • Finance lease liabilities from related parties
  • Finance lease liabilities from third parties Short-term portion of long-term finance lease

liabilities

7

Trade payables

- Trade payables to related parties

4

- Trade payables to third parties

6

Payables related to employee benefits

Other payables

  • Other payables to third parties Derivative instruments Current tax liability Short-term provisions
  • Short-termprovisions for employee benefits
  • Other short-term provisions

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

7

Long-term finance lease liabilities

7

Other payables

- Other payables to third parties

Long-term provisions

- Long-term provisions for employee benefits

Deferred tax liabilities

15

Total non-current liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Reviewed/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

2,848,562,630

1,923,308,435

1,176,481,815

1,225,736,522

10,524,164

7,580,536

3,113,213

117,597

7,410,951

7,462,939

4,593,522

2,797,965

2,255,669,103

2,019,865,531

223,242,898

89,599,642

2,032,426,205

1,930,265,889

29,987,421

18,189,037

415,221,152

351,950,634

415,221,152

351,950,634

16,630,195

83,074,399

450,667,430

626,692,702

70,095,521

11,369,329

3,946,745

2,401,040

66,148,776

8,968,289

451,780

1,305,233

7,278,884,733

6,271,870,323

3,041,669,785

2,435,863,452

89,463,971

67,437,608

654,783,779

417,527,881

654,783,779

417,527,881

15,060,132

9,588,781

15,060,132

9,588,781

773,946,459

863,041,791

4,574,924,126

3,793,459,513

11,853,808,859

10,065,329,836

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

EQUITY

Note

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

Equity attributable to holders' of the

company

Paid-in capital

11

1,226,338,236

1,226,338,236

Share premiums

11

10,726,734

10,726,734

Accumulated other comprehensive income not

to be reclassified in profit or loss

3,621,196,181

3,740,067,960

- Increase on revaluation of property, plant and

equipment

3,621,192,570

3,740,064,349

- Gain on remeasurements of defined benefit

plans

3,611

3,611

Accumulated other comprehensive income that

will be reclassified in profit or loss

2,863,031,540

1,979,389,432

- Foreign currency translation differences

3,547,494,567

2,514,679,438

-Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve

(684,463,027)

(535,290,006)

Restricted reserves appropriated from profit

11

151,366,568

82,931,556

Prior years' profit

11

2,662,800,837

932,614,285

Net profit for the period

2,458,473,658

1,679,749,785

Total equity attributable to

equity holders of the Company

12,993,933,754

9,651,817,988

Non-controlling interests

11

1,294,531,630

932,390,226

Total equity

14,288,465,384

10,584,208,214

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

26,142,274,243

20,649,538,050

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.
09:21aAKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 30.06.2022 CMB Report
PU
08/18AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 1H2022 Earnings Presentation 18 August 2022
PU
08/17Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
07/20AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/05AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : Guidance 5 April 2022
PU
03/09AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 31.12.2021 CMB Report
PU
03/01AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : YE21 Earnings Presentation 01 March 2022
PU
02/28Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
202130.09.2021 CMB Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34 719 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6 923 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 534 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 169
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.
Duration : Period :
Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,16 TRY
Average target price 32,34 TRY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Managers and Directors
Saban Cemil Kazanci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cevdet Yalçin Director-Financial Affairs
Soner Yildiz Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Selim Dönmez Director-Investments Development
Murat Yesilyurt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.181.88%1 901
NTPC LTD27.73%19 276
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.05%12 102
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-36.78%10 116
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.82%7 569
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.5.73%6 474