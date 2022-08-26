Aksa Enerji Üretim : 30.06.2022 CMB Report

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed/ Audited/

Current period Prior period

EQUITY Note 30 June 2022 31 December 2021

Equity attributable to holders' of the

company

Paid-in capital 11 1,226,338,236 1,226,338,236

Share premiums 11 10,726,734 10,726,734

Accumulated other comprehensive income not

to be reclassified in profit or loss 3,621,196,181 3,740,067,960

- Increase on revaluation of property, plant and

equipment 3,621,192,570 3,740,064,349

- Gain on remeasurements of defined benefit

plans 3,611 3,611

Accumulated other comprehensive income that

will be reclassified in profit or loss 2,863,031,540 1,979,389,432

- Foreign currency translation differences 3,547,494,567 2,514,679,438

-Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve (684,463,027) (535,290,006)

Restricted reserves appropriated from profit 11 151,366,568 82,931,556

Prior years' profit 11 2,662,800,837 932,614,285

Net profit for the period 2,458,473,658 1,679,749,785

Total equity attributable to

equity holders of the Company 12,993,933,754 9,651,817,988

Non-controlling interests 11 1,294,531,630 932,390,226

Total equity 14,288,465,384 10,584,208,214

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY