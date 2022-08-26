Aksa Enerji Üretim : 30.06.2022 CMB Report
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
for the Six Months Period Ended
30 June 2022
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 30 June 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)
ASSETS
Note
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Financial investments
5
Trade receivables
- Trade receivables from related parties
4
- Trade receivables from third parties
6
Other receivables
- Other receivables from related parties
4
- Other receivables from third parties
Derivative financial instruments
Inventories
Prepaid expenses
Current tax assets
Other current assets
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Financial investments
5
Other receivables
- Other receivables from third parties
Property, plant and equipment
8
Right-of-use assets
9
Intangible assets
- Other intangible assets
Prepaid expenses
Deferred tax asset
15
Total non-current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
Reviewed/
Audited/
Current period
Prior period
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
236,370,445
524,701,915
563,350,010
592,983,082
7,820,588,848
5,327,703,619
1,983,308,476
766,149,151
5,837,280,372
4,561,554,468
104,513,579
100,822,731
47,618,465
58,618,465
56,895,114
42,204,266
1,735,185
3,859,495
302,842,831
225,353,094
171,349,549
145,128,853
734,519
990,817
188,982,430
207,556,364
9,390,467,396
7,129,099,970
412,408
412,408
124,742,497
12,137,069
124,742,497
12,137,069
16,041,787,117
13,037,533,258
92,650,223
64,593,990
267,651,661
222,087,752
267,651,661
222,087,752
187,847,644
153,147,175
36,715,297
30,526,428
16,751,806,847
13,520,438,080
26,142,274,243
20,649,538,050
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
LIABILITIES
Note
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
7
Current portion of long-term borrowings
7
Short-term finance lease liabilities
7
Finance lease liabilities from related parties
Finance lease liabilities from third parties Short-term portion of long-term finance lease
liabilities
7
Trade payables
- Trade payables to related parties
4
- Trade payables to third parties
6
Payables related to employee benefits
Other payables
Other payables to third parties Derivative instruments Current tax liability Short-term provisions
Short-termprovisions for employee benefits
Other short-term provisions
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
7
Long-term finance lease liabilities
7
Other payables
- Other payables to third parties
Long-term provisions
- Long-term provisions for employee benefits
Deferred tax liabilities
15
Total non-current liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Reviewed/
Audited/
Current period
Prior period
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
2,848,562,630
1,923,308,435
1,176,481,815
1,225,736,522
10,524,164
7,580,536
3,113,213
117,597
7,410,951
7,462,939
4,593,522
2,797,965
2,255,669,103
2,019,865,531
223,242,898
89,599,642
2,032,426,205
1,930,265,889
29,987,421
18,189,037
415,221,152
351,950,634
415,221,152
351,950,634
16,630,195
83,074,399
450,667,430
626,692,702
70,095,521
11,369,329
3,946,745
2,401,040
66,148,776
8,968,289
451,780
1,305,233
7,278,884,733
6,271,870,323
3,041,669,785
2,435,863,452
89,463,971
67,437,608
654,783,779
417,527,881
654,783,779
417,527,881
15,060,132
9,588,781
15,060,132
9,588,781
773,946,459
863,041,791
4,574,924,126
3,793,459,513
11,853,808,859
10,065,329,836
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Reviewed/
Audited/
Current period
Prior period
EQUITY
Note
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
Equity attributable to holders' of the
company
Paid-in capital
11
1,226,338,236
1,226,338,236
Share premiums
11
10,726,734
10,726,734
Accumulated other comprehensive income not
to be reclassified in profit or loss
3,621,196,181
3,740,067,960
- Increase on revaluation of property, plant and
equipment
3,621,192,570
3,740,064,349
- Gain on remeasurements of defined benefit
plans
3,611
3,611
Accumulated other comprehensive income that
will be reclassified in profit or loss
2,863,031,540
1,979,389,432
- Foreign currency translation differences
3,547,494,567
2,514,679,438
-Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve
(684,463,027)
(535,290,006)
Restricted reserves appropriated from profit
11
151,366,568
82,931,556
Prior years' profit
11
2,662,800,837
932,614,285
Net profit for the period
2,458,473,658
1,679,749,785
Total equity attributable to
equity holders of the Company
12,993,933,754
9,651,817,988
Non-controlling interests
11
1,294,531,630
932,390,226
Total equity
14,288,465,384
10,584,208,214
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
26,142,274,243
20,649,538,050
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
