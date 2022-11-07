Advanced search
    AKSEN   TREAKSN00011

AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.

(AKSEN)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-03
47.00 TRY   +4.21%
10:34aAksa Enerji Üretim : 9M22 Earnings Presentation 7 November 2022
PU
09/23Aksa Enerji Üretim : Guidance Revision 21 September 2022
PU
09/19Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S.(IBSE:AKSEN) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
Aksa Enerji Üretim : 9M22 Earnings Presentation 7 November 2022

11/07/2022 | 10:34am EST
9M 2022 Earnings Presentation

7 Nov 2022

FINANCIAL LEVERAGE AT ALL TIME LOW WITH 1.1x

Key Highlights - 9M22

TL million

Quarterly- 3Q22 vs 3Q21

Net Sales

EBITDA

Net Income

Net Financial Debt

Cumulative-9M22

Net Sales

EBITDA

Net Income

3Q223Q21

15,161 3,559

1,975644

1,454325

6,9664,545(1)

9M229M21

33,730 8,323

5,2951,743

3,913813

9M229M21

q/q

326%

207%

347%

53%

y/y

305%

204%

381%

y/y

KPIs-9M22

Gross Margin

13%

18%

EBITDA Margin

16%

21%

Net Fin. Debt / EBITDA

1.13x

1.74x (1)

Net Fin. Debt / Equity

45%

43% (1)

-4.33 pp

-5.24 pp(2)

2.40 pp

(1) As of YE21

2

  1. Margin decline due to negative impact of price cap mechanism introduced in Apr'22

FOREIGN OPERATIONS' CONTRIBUTION TO EBITDA AT 49%

Regional Breakdown

TL million

Domestic

Foreign

Quarterly- 3Q22

Net Sales

13,846

1,316

EBITDA

982

993

Profit Before Tax

801

1,017

TL million

Domestic

Foreign

Cumulative-9M22

Net Sales

30,422

3,308

EBITDA

2,722

2,573

Profit Before Tax

2,634

2,375

Note: Foreign operations include Africa and Uzbekistan operations. Northern Cyprus operations are included in domestic operations

Share of Foreign

9%

50%

56%

Share of Foreign

10%

49%

47%

3

HIGHER SPOT PRICES IN TURKEY ACCOMPANIED BY FX BASED TARIFFS IN FOREIGN OPERATIONS

Regional Breakdown

Domestic

Foreign

Total

Quarterly- 3Q22

Sales Volume (GWh)

5,683

1,380

7,063

Sales Price (TL/MWh)

2,750

1,046

2,417

Domestic

Foreign

Total

Cumulative- 9M22

Sales Volume (GWh)

15,667

3,329

18,996

Sales Price (TL/MWh)

2,063

1,071

1,889

Note: Company internal data. Excludes intercompany eliminations applied in CMB consolidated financials, includes anciliary services (secondary frequency control mechanism)

Foreign operations include Africa and Uzbekistan operations. Northern Cyprus is included in domestic operations

4

STRONG RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC SALES PRICES

Sales Channel Breakdown

Net Sales Volume by Channel (9M22)

Sales Price by Channel (TL/MWh)

2.792

3%

2.186

2.324

18%

467

2.023

GWh

3,329

GWh

1.828

2,891

48%

1.104

1.071

GWh

16%

450

486

8,696

401

2,618

GWh

GWh

Northern

BSM (Spot

Affiliated DisCo OTC&Bilateral

Foreign

15%

Cyprus

Market)

9M22

9M21

Northern Cyprus

BSM (Spot Market)

Affiliated DisCo

OTC&Bilateral

Foreign

Note: Company internal data. Foreign includes Africa and Uzbekistan in 9M22 (only Africa in 9M21). Excludes intercompany eliminations applied in CMB consolidated financials

and also excludes anciliary services (secondary frequency control mechanism)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 719 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6 923 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57 638 M 3 096 M 3 096 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 213
Free-Float 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Saban Cemil Kazanci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cevdet Yalçin Director-Financial Affairs
Soner Yildiz Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Selim Dönmez Director-Investments Development
Murat Yesilyurt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.370.47%3 096
NTPC LTD42.24%20 908
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.46%10 658
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-50.57%7 905
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-22.65%6 681
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.6.33%6 608