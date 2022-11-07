Aksa Enerji Üretim : 9M22 Earnings Presentation 7 November 2022
9M 2022 Earnings Presentation
7 Nov 2022
FINANCIAL LEVERAGE AT ALL TIME LOW WITH 1.1x
Key Highlights - 9M22
TL million
Quarterly- 3Q22 vs 3Q21
Net Sales
EBITDA
Net Income
Net Financial Debt
Cumulative-9M22
Net Sales
EBITDA
Net Income
3Q22
3Q21
15,161 3,559
1,975
644
1,454
325
6,966
4,545
(1)
9M22
9M21
33,730 8,323
5,295
1,743
3,913
813
9M22
9M21
q/q
326%
207%
347%
53%
y/y
305%
204%
381%
y/y
KPIs-9M22
Gross Margin
13%
18%
EBITDA Margin
16%
21%
Net Fin. Debt / EBITDA
1.13x
1.74x
(1)
Net Fin. Debt / Equity
45%
43%
(1)
-4.33 pp
-5.24 pp
(2)
2.40 pp
Margin decline due to negative impact of price cap mechanism introduced in Apr'22
FOREIGN OPERATIONS' CONTRIBUTION TO EBITDA AT 49%
Regional Breakdown
TL million
Domestic
Foreign
Quarterly- 3Q22
Net Sales
13,846
1,316
Profit Before Tax
801
1,017
TL million
Domestic
Foreign
Cumulative-9M22
Net Sales
30,422
3,308
Profit Before Tax
2,634
2,375
Note: Foreign operations include Africa and Uzbekistan operations. Northern Cyprus operations are included in domestic operations
Share of Foreign
9%
50%
56%
Share of Foreign
10%
49%
47%
3
HIGHER SPOT PRICES IN TURKEY ACCOMPANIED BY FX BASED TARIFFS IN FOREIGN OPERATIONS
Regional Breakdown
Domestic
Foreign
Total
Quarterly- 3Q22
Sales Volume (GWh)
5,683
1,380
7,063
Sales Price (TL/MWh)
2,750
1,046
2,417
Domestic
Foreign
Total
Cumulative- 9M22
Sales Volume (GWh)
15,667
3,329
18,996
Sales Price (TL/MWh)
2,063
1,071
1,889
Note: Company internal data. Excludes intercompany eliminations applied in CMB consolidated financials, includes anciliary services (secondary frequency control mechanism)
Foreign operations include Africa and Uzbekistan operations. Northern Cyprus is included in domestic operations
STRONG RECOVERY IN DOMESTIC SALES PRICES
Sales Channel Breakdown
Net Sales Volume by Channel (9M22)
Sales Price by Channel (TL/MWh)
2.792
3%
2.186
2.324
18%
467
2.023
GWh
3,329
GWh
1.828
2,891
48%
1.104
1.071
GWh
16%
450
486
8,696
401
2,618
GWh
GWh
Northern
BSM (Spot
Affiliated DisCo OTC&Bilateral
Foreign
15%
Cyprus
Market)
9M22
9M21
Northern Cyprus
BSM (Spot Market)
Affiliated DisCo
OTC&Bilateral
Foreign
Note: Company internal data. Foreign includes Africa and Uzbekistan in 9M22 (only Africa in 9M21). Excludes intercompany eliminations applied in CMB consolidated financials
and also excludes anciliary services (secondary frequency control mechanism)
5
