  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Aksa Enerji Üretim A.S.
  News
  Summary
    AKSEN   TREAKSN00011

AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.

(AKSEN)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-21
32.66 TRY   +9.97%
02:23pAKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : Guidance Revision 21 September 2022
PU
09/19AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.(IBSE : AKSEN) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
08/26AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM : 30.06.2022 CMB Report
PU
Aksa Enerji Üretim : Guidance Revision 21 September 2022

09/23/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
2022 GUIDANCE

FINANCIAL

2021

2022

2022 REVISED

INDICATORS

ACTUAL

COMPOSITION

GUIDANCE

COMPOSITION

GUIDANCE

13%

19%

88% Domestic

12% Foreign

Net Sales

87%

81%

(MM TL)

13,887

24,154

39,953

Domestic

Foreign

Domestic

Foreign

42% Domestic

21% Uzbekistan

43% Africa

36%

39% Africa

EBITDA

54%

64%

19% Uzbekistan

46%

(MM TL)

2,609

Domestic

Foreign

5,477

Domestic

Foreign

6,951

10%

20%

CAPEX

12%

90%

68%

(MM TL)

2,420

1,368

NO REVISION

Africa

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan

Africa Domestic

Notes: Domestic indicates operations in Turkey and Northern Cyprus. 2022 capex guidance excludes any potential new investments

1

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
