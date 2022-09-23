Aksa Enerji Üretim : Guidance Revision 21 September 2022
FINANCIAL
2021
2022
2022 REVISED
INDICATORS
ACTUAL
COMPOSITION
GUIDANCE
COMPOSITION
GUIDANCE
13%
19%
88% Domestic
12% Foreign
Net Sales
87%
81%
(MM TL)
13,887
24,154
39,953
Domestic
Foreign
Domestic
Foreign
42% Domestic
21% Uzbekistan
43% Africa
36%
39% Africa
EBITDA
54%
64%
19% Uzbekistan
46%
(MM TL)
2,609
Domestic
Foreign
5,477
Domestic
Foreign
6,951
10%
20%
CAPEX
12%
90%
68%
(MM TL)
2,420
1,368
NO REVISION
Africa
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Africa Domestic
Notes: Domestic indicates operations in Turkey and Northern Cyprus. 2022 capex guidance excludes any potential new investments
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 21 September 2022
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
34 719 M
1 891 M
1 891 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
6 923 M
377 M
377 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
40 052 M
2 182 M
2 182 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,35x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
1 213
Free-Float
21,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
32,66 TRY
Average target price
33,87 TRY
Spread / Average Target
3,69%