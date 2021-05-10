|
Aksa Enerji Üretim : 31.03.2021 CMB Report
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and For The Three-Month Period
Ended 31 March 2021
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
Interim Condensed Financial Statements as at 31 March 2021
|
Page
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
1-3
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
|
4
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
|
5
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
7
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
8-53
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)
|
ASSETS
|
Notes
|
Current assets
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
- Trade receivables from related parties
|
4
|
- Trade receivables from third parties
|
5
|
Other receivables
|
|
- Other receivables from related parties
|
4
|
- Other receivables from third parties
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
Inventories
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
Current tax assets
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
Financial investments
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
- Other receivables from third parties
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
7
|
Right-of-use assets
|
8
|
Intangible assets
|
|
- Other intangible assets
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
14
Total non-current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
|
Unaudited/
|
Audited/
|
Current period
|
Prior period
|
31 March 2021
|
31 December 2020
|
42,788,221
|
314,171,908
|
2,926,961,896
|
2,705,620,407
|
306,662,589
|
311,085,412
|
2,620,299,307
|
2,394,534,995
|
70,923,245
|
76,414,447
|
30,358,883
|
42,317,908
|
40,564,362
|
34,096,539
|
2,086,608
|
2,148,922
|
150,872,549
|
138,322,794
|
157,065,521
|
116,007,264
|
30,888,059
|
37,623,113
|
67,100,367
|
73,474,659
|
|
|
3,448,686,466
|
3,463,783,514
|
412,408
|
412,408
|
6,629,912
|
6,529,795
|
6,629,912
|
6,529,795
|
6,061,291,538
|
5,655,050,521
|
72,441,900
|
73,524,027
|
128,658,728
|
115,884,555
|
128,658,728
|
115,884,555
|
1,914,036
|
2,289,464
|
98,160,956
|
185,220,021
|
6,369,509,478
|
6,038,910,791
|
|
|
9,818,195,944
|
9,502,694,305
The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.
1
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As At 31 March 2021
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
|
Unaudited/
|
Audited/
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
Prior period
|
LIABILITIES
|
Notes
|
31 March 2021
|
31 December 2020
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
6
|
|
776,882,962
|
728,277,260
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,174,393,670
|
1,292,953,512
|
Short-term finance lease liabilities
|
6
|
|
4,250,313
|
830,908
|
- Finance lease liabilities from related parties
|
|
|
3,195,142
|
-
|
- Finance lease liabilities from third parties
|
6
|
|
1,055,171
|
830,908
|
Short-term portion of long-term finance lease
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
6
|
|
3,400,462
|
3,396,047
|
Other financial liabilities
|
6
|
|
-
|
11,181,406
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
719,860,058
|
779,913,222
|
- Trade payables to related parties
|
4
|
|
72,428,998
|
35,657,639
|
- Trade payables to third parties
|
5
|
|
647,431,060
|
744,255,583
|
Payables related to employee benefits
|
|
|
10,270,512
|
8,597,007
|
Other payables
|
|
|
274,063,600
|
197,359,546
|
- Other payables to third parties
|
|
|
274,063,600
|
197,359,546
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
155,378,404
|
60,716,151
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
|
240,224,713
|
183,176,286
|
Short-term provisions
|
|
|
25,600,569
|
23,855,979
|
- Short-term provisions for employee benefits
|
|
|
1,289,400
|
980,104
|
- Other short-term provisions
|
|
|
24,311,169
|
22,875,875
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
7,530,050
|
7,406,200
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,391,855,313
|
3,297,663,524
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6
|
710,203,573
|
834,709,520
|
Long-term finance lease liabilities
|
6
|
70,550,200
|
74,975,209
|
Other payables
|
|
20,815,000
|
72,221,252
|
- Other payables to third parties
|
|
20,815,000
|
72,221,252
|
Long-term provisions
|
|
6,639,857
|
9,346,433
|
- Long-term provisions for employee benefits
|
|
6,639,857
|
9,346,433
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
14
|
498,132,286
|
588,434,184
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,306,340,916
|
1,579,686,598
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
4,698,196,229
|
4,877,350,122
The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.
2
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As At 31 March 2021
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited/
|
Audited/
|
|
|
|
|
Current period
|
Prior period
|
EQUITY
|
Notes
|
31 March 2021
|
31 December 2020
|
Equity Attributable to Owners of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
10
|
|
|
613,169,118
|
613,169,118
|
Share premiums
|
10
|
|
|
247,403,635
|
247,403,635
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income not
|
|
|
|
|
|
to be reclassified in profit or loss
|
|
|
|
2,175,146,192
|
2,196,268,403
|
- Gains on revaluation of property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
2,175,001,053
|
2,196,123,264
|
- Gain on remeasurements of the defined benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
plans
|
|
|
|
145,139
|
145,139
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income that
|
|
|
|
|
|
will be reclassified in profit or loss
|
|
|
|
691,851,995
|
493,973,142
|
- Foreign currency translation differences
|
|
|
|
813,160,631
|
520,339,505
|
-Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve
|
|
|
|
(121,308,636)
|
(26,366,363)
|
Restricted reserves appropriated from profit
|
10
|
|
|
83,282,555
|
68,742,954
|
Accumulated gain / (losses)
|
|
|
|
606,210,814
|
129,592,233
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
|
207,590,775
|
470,035,971
|
Total equity attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
4,624,655,084
|
4,219,185,456
|
Non-controlling interests
|
10
|
|
|
495.344,631
|
406,158,727
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
5,119,999,715
|
4,625,344,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
9,818,195,944
|
9,502,694,305
The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
