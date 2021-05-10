Aksa Enerji Üretim : 31.03.2021 CMB Report

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As at and For The Three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2021

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Interim Condensed Financial Statements as at 31 March 2021 Page Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 1-3 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 4 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income 5 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 6 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 7 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8-53

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.) ASSETS Notes Current assets Cash and cash equivalents Trade receivables - Trade receivables from related parties 4 - Trade receivables from third parties 5 Other receivables - Other receivables from related parties 4 - Other receivables from third parties Derivative instruments Inventories Prepaid expenses Current tax assets Other current assets Total current assets Non-current assets Financial investments Other receivables - Other receivables from third parties Property, plant and equipment 7 Right-of-use assets 8 Intangible assets - Other intangible assets Prepaid expenses Deferred tax asset 14 Total non-current assets TOTAL ASSETS Unaudited/ Audited/ Current period Prior period 31 March 2021 31 December 2020 42,788,221 314,171,908 2,926,961,896 2,705,620,407 306,662,589 311,085,412 2,620,299,307 2,394,534,995 70,923,245 76,414,447 30,358,883 42,317,908 40,564,362 34,096,539 2,086,608 2,148,922 150,872,549 138,322,794 157,065,521 116,007,264 30,888,059 37,623,113 67,100,367 73,474,659 3,448,686,466 3,463,783,514 412,408 412,408 6,629,912 6,529,795 6,629,912 6,529,795 6,061,291,538 5,655,050,521 72,441,900 73,524,027 128,658,728 115,884,555 128,658,728 115,884,555 1,914,036 2,289,464 98,160,956 185,220,021 6,369,509,478 6,038,910,791 9,818,195,944 9,502,694,305 The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements. 1

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.) Unaudited/ Audited/ Current period Prior period LIABILITIES Notes 31 March 2021 31 December 2020 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 6 776,882,962 728,277,260 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,174,393,670 1,292,953,512 Short-term finance lease liabilities 6 4,250,313 830,908 - Finance lease liabilities from related parties 3,195,142 - - Finance lease liabilities from third parties 6 1,055,171 830,908 Short-term portion of long-term finance lease liabilities 6 3,400,462 3,396,047 Other financial liabilities 6 - 11,181,406 Trade payables 719,860,058 779,913,222 - Trade payables to related parties 4 72,428,998 35,657,639 - Trade payables to third parties 5 647,431,060 744,255,583 Payables related to employee benefits 10,270,512 8,597,007 Other payables 274,063,600 197,359,546 - Other payables to third parties 274,063,600 197,359,546 Derivative instruments 155,378,404 60,716,151 Current tax liabilities 240,224,713 183,176,286 Short-term provisions 25,600,569 23,855,979 - Short-term provisions for employee benefits 1,289,400 980,104 - Other short-term provisions 24,311,169 22,875,875 Other current liabilities 7,530,050 7,406,200 Total current liabilities 3,391,855,313 3,297,663,524 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 6 710,203,573 834,709,520 Long-term finance lease liabilities 6 70,550,200 74,975,209 Other payables 20,815,000 72,221,252 - Other payables to third parties 20,815,000 72,221,252 Long-term provisions 6,639,857 9,346,433 - Long-term provisions for employee benefits 6,639,857 9,346,433 Deferred tax liabilities 14 498,132,286 588,434,184 Total non-current liabilities 1,306,340,916 1,579,686,598 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,698,196,229 4,877,350,122 The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements. 2

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021 (Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.) Unaudited/ Audited/ Current period Prior period EQUITY Notes 31 March 2021 31 December 2020 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company Share capital 10 613,169,118 613,169,118 Share premiums 10 247,403,635 247,403,635 Accumulated other comprehensive income not to be reclassified in profit or loss 2,175,146,192 2,196,268,403 - Gains on revaluation of property, plant and equipment 2,175,001,053 2,196,123,264 - Gain on remeasurements of the defined benefit plans 145,139 145,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income that will be reclassified in profit or loss 691,851,995 493,973,142 - Foreign currency translation differences 813,160,631 520,339,505 -Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve (121,308,636) (26,366,363) Restricted reserves appropriated from profit 10 83,282,555 68,742,954 Accumulated gain / (losses) 606,210,814 129,592,233 Net profit for the period 207,590,775 470,035,971 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 4,624,655,084 4,219,185,456 Non-controlling interests 10 495.344,631 406,158,727 Total equity 5,119,999,715 4,625,344,183 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,818,195,944 9,502,694,305 The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements. 3

