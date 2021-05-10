Log in
    AKSEN   TREAKSN00011

AKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S.

(AKSEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 05/07
12.45 TRY   +0.89%
01:04pAKSA ENERJI ÜRETIM  : 31.03.2021 CMB Report
PU
03/24AKSA ENERJI URETIM  : Investor Presentation-24 March 2021
PU
03/22AKSA ENERJI URETIM  : Investor Presentation-22 March 2021
PU
Aksa Enerji Üretim : 31.03.2021 CMB Report

05/10/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and For The Three-Month Period

Ended 31 March 2021

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Interim Condensed Financial Statements as at 31 March 2021

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1-3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8-53

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As At 31 March 2021

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

ASSETS

Notes

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade receivables

- Trade receivables from related parties

4

- Trade receivables from third parties

5

Other receivables

- Other receivables from related parties

4

- Other receivables from third parties

Derivative instruments

Inventories

Prepaid expenses

Current tax assets

Other current assets

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Financial investments

Other receivables

- Other receivables from third parties

Property, plant and equipment

7

Right-of-use assets

8

Intangible assets

- Other intangible assets

Prepaid expenses

Deferred tax asset

14

Total non-current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

Unaudited/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

31 March 2021

31 December 2020

42,788,221

314,171,908

2,926,961,896

2,705,620,407

306,662,589

311,085,412

2,620,299,307

2,394,534,995

70,923,245

76,414,447

30,358,883

42,317,908

40,564,362

34,096,539

2,086,608

2,148,922

150,872,549

138,322,794

157,065,521

116,007,264

30,888,059

37,623,113

67,100,367

73,474,659

3,448,686,466

3,463,783,514

412,408

412,408

6,629,912

6,529,795

6,629,912

6,529,795

6,061,291,538

5,655,050,521

72,441,900

73,524,027

128,658,728

115,884,555

128,658,728

115,884,555

1,914,036

2,289,464

98,160,956

185,220,021

6,369,509,478

6,038,910,791

9,818,195,944

9,502,694,305

The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.

1

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As At 31 March 2021

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

LIABILITIES

Notes

31 March 2021

31 December 2020

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

6

776,882,962

728,277,260

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,174,393,670

1,292,953,512

Short-term finance lease liabilities

6

4,250,313

830,908

- Finance lease liabilities from related parties

3,195,142

-

- Finance lease liabilities from third parties

6

1,055,171

830,908

Short-term portion of long-term finance lease

liabilities

6

3,400,462

3,396,047

Other financial liabilities

6

-

11,181,406

Trade payables

719,860,058

779,913,222

- Trade payables to related parties

4

72,428,998

35,657,639

- Trade payables to third parties

5

647,431,060

744,255,583

Payables related to employee benefits

10,270,512

8,597,007

Other payables

274,063,600

197,359,546

- Other payables to third parties

274,063,600

197,359,546

Derivative instruments

155,378,404

60,716,151

Current tax liabilities

240,224,713

183,176,286

Short-term provisions

25,600,569

23,855,979

- Short-term provisions for employee benefits

1,289,400

980,104

- Other short-term provisions

24,311,169

22,875,875

Other current liabilities

7,530,050

7,406,200

Total current liabilities

3,391,855,313

3,297,663,524

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

6

710,203,573

834,709,520

Long-term finance lease liabilities

6

70,550,200

74,975,209

Other payables

20,815,000

72,221,252

- Other payables to third parties

20,815,000

72,221,252

Long-term provisions

6,639,857

9,346,433

- Long-term provisions for employee benefits

6,639,857

9,346,433

Deferred tax liabilities

14

498,132,286

588,434,184

Total non-current liabilities

1,306,340,916

1,579,686,598

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,698,196,229

4,877,350,122

The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.

2

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As At 31 March 2021

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Liras ("TL"), unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited/

Audited/

Current period

Prior period

EQUITY

Notes

31 March 2021

31 December 2020

Equity Attributable to Owners of the

Company

Share capital

10

613,169,118

613,169,118

Share premiums

10

247,403,635

247,403,635

Accumulated other comprehensive income not

to be reclassified in profit or loss

2,175,146,192

2,196,268,403

- Gains on revaluation of property, plant and

equipment

2,175,001,053

2,196,123,264

- Gain on remeasurements of the defined benefit

plans

145,139

145,139

Accumulated other comprehensive income that

will be reclassified in profit or loss

691,851,995

493,973,142

- Foreign currency translation differences

813,160,631

520,339,505

-Gain / (loss) of hedging reserve

(121,308,636)

(26,366,363)

Restricted reserves appropriated from profit

10

83,282,555

68,742,954

Accumulated gain / (losses)

606,210,814

129,592,233

Net profit for the period

207,590,775

470,035,971

Total equity attributable to

equity holders of the Company

4,624,655,084

4,219,185,456

Non-controlling interests

10

495.344,631

406,158,727

Total equity

5,119,999,715

4,625,344,183

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

9,818,195,944

9,502,694,305

The accompanying notes form an integral part of those consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
